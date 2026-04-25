Todd Blanche & His Wife Have Had Some Painfully Awkward Posing Moments

Todd Blanche and Kristine Blanche are not signing up for modeling careers any time soon. Despite their decades-long relationship, the couple still cannot figure out how to pose normally in photos. On April 2, 2026, Todd was appointed the acting attorney general after Pam Bondi officially joined the MAGA has-been club with Kristi Noem following her firing by President Donald Trump. The high-profile appointment launched Todd and his wife into the national spotlight. As public curiosity rose around the couple, so did scrutiny, placing their relationship and awkward photos under a microscope.

Todd and Kristine first met while studying abroad in Australia in college, later marrying in 1996. They had a son and daughter together, Justin and Sydney, and became grandparents in 2023. Todd started representing Trump as his personal criminal defense lawyer in 2023, prior to being appointed the acting attorney general, marking a first in modern history. Meanwhile, Kristine holds a Ph.D. and M.D. but walked away from conventional medicine to become an integrative medicine doctor in 2004.

In an Instagram reel to celebrate their 28th anniversary, Kristine put together a slideshow to showcase their love over the years. However, it ultimately ended up showcasing their longstanding history of posing awkwardly in photos. The first photo of the video has Todd sitting awkwardly far in front of Kristine, making her look like an afterthought who gets lost in the background. In the second slide of the video, Kristine is fumbling her hand around Todd's stomach as if she does not know where to place it. In another photo, Kristine is the one sitting way ahead of Todd while he holds the baby in the background. Based on the video alone, it is clear that the Blanches need modeling lessons.