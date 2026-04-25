Todd Blanche & His Wife Have Had Some Painfully Awkward Posing Moments
Todd Blanche and Kristine Blanche are not signing up for modeling careers any time soon. Despite their decades-long relationship, the couple still cannot figure out how to pose normally in photos. On April 2, 2026, Todd was appointed the acting attorney general after Pam Bondi officially joined the MAGA has-been club with Kristi Noem following her firing by President Donald Trump. The high-profile appointment launched Todd and his wife into the national spotlight. As public curiosity rose around the couple, so did scrutiny, placing their relationship and awkward photos under a microscope.
Todd and Kristine first met while studying abroad in Australia in college, later marrying in 1996. They had a son and daughter together, Justin and Sydney, and became grandparents in 2023. Todd started representing Trump as his personal criminal defense lawyer in 2023, prior to being appointed the acting attorney general, marking a first in modern history. Meanwhile, Kristine holds a Ph.D. and M.D. but walked away from conventional medicine to become an integrative medicine doctor in 2004.
In an Instagram reel to celebrate their 28th anniversary, Kristine put together a slideshow to showcase their love over the years. However, it ultimately ended up showcasing their longstanding history of posing awkwardly in photos. The first photo of the video has Todd sitting awkwardly far in front of Kristine, making her look like an afterthought who gets lost in the background. In the second slide of the video, Kristine is fumbling her hand around Todd's stomach as if she does not know where to place it. In another photo, Kristine is the one sitting way ahead of Todd while he holds the baby in the background. Based on the video alone, it is clear that the Blanches need modeling lessons.
Todd and Kristine Blanche look unnatural in photographs
Todd Blanche and Kristine Blanche cannot help their unnatural posing habits. In Kristine's 27th anniversary post on Instagram, Todd is awkwardly holding her from behind as they enjoy the sunset. While the backdrop is gorgeous in the second slide below, the way they are both holding Kristine's stomach makes it look more like a maternity shoot than an anniversary post. The photo would have been greatly improved if Todd were at least standing up straight for the picture, but his bent knees and twisted body look uncomfortable on camera.
In another Instagram photo shared by Kristine in December 2025 to celebrate Christmas, the couple again looks awkward standing next to a portrait of President Donald Trump. Kristine is turned at an odd 90-degree angle from her husband, while Todd's feet are turned inward. The photo turned out lopsided and unflattering. The intense, looming image of the president behind them did not help ease the strangeness of the photo.
While Todd's wife, Kristine, hasn't caved to a MAGA makeover as of this writing, she still has time to succumb to peer pressure. Now that her husband is the acting attorney general, her social media accounts are likely to drive much higher traffic than ever before. With increased visibility, there will undoubtedly be more pressure to look the part and fit in with their peers as they become a more prominent political couple. They will also have to handle public scrutiny, as Todd has already faced widespread criticism in the court of public opinion. "He should be fired already," an X user commented. Hopefully, for the couple's sake, they will at least receive a few pointers on how to pose and look more natural in front of a camera — while avoiding landing on the list of the MAGA couples with the dullest chemistry.