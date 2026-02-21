MAGA Power Couples With The Dullest Chemistry

Perhaps the most shamelessly open and transparent affair in the world of MAGA has been between DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski, which has even worried Donald Trump and the White House. Despite each of them being married, they have allegedly spent years engaging in an affair that one person called "absurdly blatant and public" (per The New York Post). Maybe this is why Kristi and husband Bryon often look awkward in photographs together.

Photographs of the Noems detail the distance between them, both figuratively and literally, with Bryon's smile sometimes seeming phony and plastered on. Kristi also seems to stiffen up when she's closer to Bryon, as seen in Christmas pictures posted on Instagram. Even pictures of their so-called "date night" on Instagram have a cringe quality to them, with a bit of embarrassment on their faces as they posed without any chemistry. While Kristi often includes pictures of her husband on her Instagram, Bryon has seemingly not posted an image of his wife since May 2024, when he celebrated their 32nd anniversary with a carousel of pictures from their past on the social media platform.

Perhaps Bryon simply has no recent pictures of his wife, considering they seem to have very separate lives. They may not even live together for much of the year, one of many weird things about their marriage. Reports have claimed that, in 2021, Bryon moved out of the governor's residence he shared with Kristi. In April 2025, it was reported that Kristi lived in a rental apartment in Washington, D.C., right across the street from Lewandowski. As such, she will have a hard time convincing people that she and Bryon still have any chemistry left in their marriage, no matter how many supposed "date night" photos she posts to Instagram.