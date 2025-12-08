Marco Rubio & His Wife Jeanette's Painfully Awkward Posing Moments

Divorce rumors have swirled around Marco Rubio's marriage to his wife, Jeanette Rubio, for quite some time. And considering their inability to look comfortable in photos together, that makes sense. The two were married in October 1998, and the former professional cheerleader uploaded an Instagram carousel in 2022 littered with throwback photos of the Rubios, including one from their wedding day. They both looked impossibly young in the pictures, as Marco was seen snuggling up and planting a kiss on his wife's cheek in different slides. That, however, was most definitely not the energy Marco and Jeanette exuded in more recent photos together.

Jeanette's Instagram posts try to paint the picture that her and Marco's marriage is one of the strongest relationships in Trumpland, but their body language often tells a different story. Her posts are littered with snaps of the secretary of state's political activities, as she's shown Marco spending time with his family while on the campaign trail. Jeanette's uploads date back to 2016, which is when Marco ran for president, and a time that seemed to be fraught for the couple.

In February 2016, Jeanette spoke about her relationship while her husband was in the midst of his presidential campaign. At the time, she struggled to answer basic questions about their marriage, such as when they tied the knot. "I always get confused because we've known each other for so long. He's the one who reminds me," she told Flamingo during an interview, trying to play it off. Jeanette added that Marco was never around on weekends while campaigning, and that they stayed in touch by FaceTiming. Looking through their many awkwardly posed moments together since then demonstrates how the demanding schedule and time away from one another led to a disconnect.