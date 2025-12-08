Marco Rubio & His Wife Jeanette's Painfully Awkward Posing Moments
Divorce rumors have swirled around Marco Rubio's marriage to his wife, Jeanette Rubio, for quite some time. And considering their inability to look comfortable in photos together, that makes sense. The two were married in October 1998, and the former professional cheerleader uploaded an Instagram carousel in 2022 littered with throwback photos of the Rubios, including one from their wedding day. They both looked impossibly young in the pictures, as Marco was seen snuggling up and planting a kiss on his wife's cheek in different slides. That, however, was most definitely not the energy Marco and Jeanette exuded in more recent photos together.
Jeanette's Instagram posts try to paint the picture that her and Marco's marriage is one of the strongest relationships in Trumpland, but their body language often tells a different story. Her posts are littered with snaps of the secretary of state's political activities, as she's shown Marco spending time with his family while on the campaign trail. Jeanette's uploads date back to 2016, which is when Marco ran for president, and a time that seemed to be fraught for the couple.
In February 2016, Jeanette spoke about her relationship while her husband was in the midst of his presidential campaign. At the time, she struggled to answer basic questions about their marriage, such as when they tied the knot. "I always get confused because we've known each other for so long. He's the one who reminds me," she told Flamingo during an interview, trying to play it off. Jeanette added that Marco was never around on weekends while campaigning, and that they stayed in touch by FaceTiming. Looking through their many awkwardly posed moments together since then demonstrates how the demanding schedule and time away from one another led to a disconnect.
An unwanted hug
In a misguided attempt to show how in love the couple was, Jeanette Rubio chose an odd photo to post on Instagram for Valentine's Day, posting a snap of the senator snuggling up to her as a sign of affection. Marco is seen wrapping his hands around his wife and gripping her arm tightly, pulling her in close, as the pair stood on stage at an event. Meanwhile, the photo gave us the ick, as Jeanette didn't reciprocate the bear hug; instead, her arms hung limply at her sides as she appeared to be pulling back. What made the photo especially confounding was that she still managed a smile while looking completely uncomfortable.
Uncomfortable at the White House
After visiting the White House for a stately dinner with Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and dignitaries, Jeanette Rubio uploaded an Instagram carousel recapping the evening. She rocked a black gown that was adorned with silver bow ties up the front, while Marco Rubio wore a black tuxedo. The lead image captured the couple posing in their formal wear outside the White House, and it gave an impression of a first date instead of a couple who had been married for decades. The pair looked especially disconnected in the next slide as they posed in front of a fireplace, with their hips a good few inches apart.
A confusing selection of birthday photos
To celebrate Marco Rubio's birthday in May 2024, Jeanette Rubio posted a variety of photos to Instagram of the couple together. They were seated at an outdoor event in the first snap, as the secretary of state put his arm around his wife's chair and leaned over. Jeanette, meanwhile, only moved over slightly, and the duo clearly lacked intimacy. All this while Marco's face looked strained with a smile. The last slide of the post showed the Rubios in church, and with Jeanette flashing a smile as her husband looked dazed and dead-eyed for the camera.
Keeping distance at Thanksgiving
Jeanette Rubio uploaded a family group shot with Marco Rubio and their kids to Instagram for Thanksgiving in 2022. The parents sat in the middle as their two girls were beside their dad, and the two boys were beside their mom. In an attempt to look festive, Jeanette sported a full-length plaid dress that looked better suited to someone living a more modest lifestyle. Marco's one hand was firmly planted on his knee, and instead of slinging his other arm around Jeanette, he chose to awkwardly slant his shoulder away from his wife, avoiding contact.
Meeting with the Pope
Marco Rubio and Jeanette Rubio joined JD Vance and Usha Vance at the inaugural mass for Pope Leo XIV in May. Both women wore black dresses and had mantillas (a religious lace veil) on their heads as they posed for snaps with their husbands and the new pope. While JD stood with his hands behind his back in a relaxed fashion, Marco looked as if he was trying to puff out his chest, as he appeared very stiff while trying to crack a large smile. His wife, meanwhile, looked as if she was posing for a different picture than Marco, as she looked completely at ease.
Weird way to hold hands
To show support for Marco Rubio in the Florida Primaries in March 2016, Jeanette Rubio posted a photo to Instagram after the couple cast their votes. TV cameras were on hand, and the pair wanted to show a united front. The former cheerleader wore a baby blue dress that matched her hubby's dress shirt, and the Rubios held hands while reporters gathered nearby. It seemed as if the two had not held hands in quite some time, as they were clasped together in an odd way; Marco had a strong grip on Jeanette's digits, and she had three fingers locked between his second and third fingers.
Lacking love on their anniversary
Jeanette Rubio celebrated the couple's anniversary with an Instagram pic in October of her and Marco Rubio looking their best. She rocked a gray fur shrug over top of a silver dress while the secretary of state looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Individually, the pair looked striking, but the photo, meant to celebrate their long union, lacked intimacy. Marco stood behind his wife with his hands at his side, and as they've exhibited in other photos, looked to be slightly pulling away. It's hard to imagine that was the most loving pic Jeanette could dig up for the occasion.