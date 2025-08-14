A Relationship Expert Spilled Which Trumpland Romance Is The Strongest

Of all the Trumpland couples, the strongest, according to matchmaker Susan Trombetti, is actually one of the newest couples: Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson." These two might have the best relationship and romance going because things are fresh, they don't have a lot of marital responsibilities, or mutual children," shared Trombetti with Nicki Swift. "I don't think they have much of a partnership at this point, and it's definitely more of a romance," she continued, adding. "Time will tell."

Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, are a close second, but the years between them may impact how peachy things are in the future. "I think this partnership and romantic relationship might be just fine or even great right now; I don't know if it will go the distance for the partnership," shared Trombetti, adding, "They have a pretty significant age gap, so eventually the life stage issues could be a problem." However, it's working for them in the present. "He is winding down, and has more time to be supportive and take care of their child," Trombetti remarked.

As for Donald and Melania Trump and JD Vance and Usha Vance, things get a bit more complicated. "When it comes to who has the best relationship, it could be a different couple for who has the best partnership and who has the best relationship," explained Trombetti. "I think Donald Trump and Melania's partnership works very well. I don't think they have the best romance going. They are great partners." Pros of their bond include Melania providing Donald with support. "It's said she is the only one that can get through to him sometimes, and he listens to her guidance. It shows a deep respect for her," she shared. "Romance doesn't seem to be at the top of the list for these two. It's about Barron, family, and politics." Meanwhile, JD and Usha appear to have "a struggling romance, but definitely a partnership," said Trombetti, who cited their "public quarrels" and the fact that JD didn't make a big deal of their anniversary and the couple doesn't seem to have much romantic time together doesn't help. "He's the VP, they have younger children, and it's hard. She is definitely supportive, but it's wearing thin," Trombetti concluded.