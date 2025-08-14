A Relationship Expert Spilled Which Trumpland Romance Is The Strongest
None of the most prominent relationships in the Trump inner circle necessarily give relationship goals, but one of them is stronger than the rest, says matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti.
Of all the major players in Trumpland, there are four couples that seem to generate the most headlines. It all starts with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, of course, who haven't exactly set the best example. Although they've been married since 2005 and don't show any signs of throwing in the towel, their union has been called into question thanks to Donald's numerous scandals, including adult film star Stormy Daniels' claims (which Donald denied) that they had an affair shortly after Melania had their son, Barron Trump. Melania's refusal to move into the White House during her husband's second presidential term also hasn't quelled chatter about the strength of their marriage.
The other three couples include Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, whose chemistry is often called into question, as well as Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson, with whom he moved on quite quickly after (and possibly before) his years-long engagement to avid Trump supporter, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Lastly, there's White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who shares such a large age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, that it's prompted fans to compare him to her grandfather. To gauge which couple has the strongest foundation, at least comparably, Trombetti broke down the strengths and weaknesses of each couple exclusively for Nicki Swift, and a member of the Trump family comes out on top.
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson may be the most romantic Trumpland couple
Of all the Trumpland couples, the strongest, according to matchmaker Susan Trombetti, is actually one of the newest couples: Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson." These two might have the best relationship and romance going because things are fresh, they don't have a lot of marital responsibilities, or mutual children," shared Trombetti with Nicki Swift. "I don't think they have much of a partnership at this point, and it's definitely more of a romance," she continued, adding. "Time will tell."
Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, are a close second, but the years between them may impact how peachy things are in the future. "I think this partnership and romantic relationship might be just fine or even great right now; I don't know if it will go the distance for the partnership," shared Trombetti, adding, "They have a pretty significant age gap, so eventually the life stage issues could be a problem." However, it's working for them in the present. "He is winding down, and has more time to be supportive and take care of their child," Trombetti remarked.
As for Donald and Melania Trump and JD Vance and Usha Vance, things get a bit more complicated. "When it comes to who has the best relationship, it could be a different couple for who has the best partnership and who has the best relationship," explained Trombetti. "I think Donald Trump and Melania's partnership works very well. I don't think they have the best romance going. They are great partners." Pros of their bond include Melania providing Donald with support. "It's said she is the only one that can get through to him sometimes, and he listens to her guidance. It shows a deep respect for her," she shared. "Romance doesn't seem to be at the top of the list for these two. It's about Barron, family, and politics." Meanwhile, JD and Usha appear to have "a struggling romance, but definitely a partnership," said Trombetti, who cited their "public quarrels" and the fact that JD didn't make a big deal of their anniversary and the couple doesn't seem to have much romantic time together doesn't help. "He's the VP, they have younger children, and it's hard. She is definitely supportive, but it's wearing thin," Trombetti concluded.