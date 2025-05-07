Melania Trump's White House Life Looks Different This Time Around

If Melania Trump loved her first stint as first lady, she had a funny way of showing it. When Donald Trump threw his hat in the ring for yet another run, Melania all but ghosted his campaign. Her absence pretty much confirmed suspicions that she has little interest in reclaiming her place alongside the most powerful man in the free world, and even though she practically denies it, her actions say otherwise. Now that she's on her second rodeo, she seems to know exactly what she wants — and it's definitely not to play the traditional first lady role.

In all fairness to Melania, though, she did make an effort the first time around. She even went as far as to say that she enjoyed doing the job. "I love Washington. I love to live there. And I made the White House home," she told ABC News, which is funny, considering how she quite literally delayed her move to 1600 Pennsylvania until Barron Trump finished school. "We are very honored to serve our great nation," she said. But if there's anything she despises, it's being the subject of relentless media scrutiny, which is part and parcel of being in the spotlight. In fact, that's why she wore that infamous "I really don't care, do you?" jacket — she wanted to make a point. "[It was] for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. I want to show them that I don't care. You could criticize whatever you want to say, but it will not stop me to do what I feel is right."

And now that her second term is well underway, Melania seems less concerned with public approval and more focused on doing things strictly on her own terms. She's not taking nonsense this time around.