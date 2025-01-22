Why Melania Trump Reportedly Insists Barron Doesn't Live On NYU Campus

Barron Trump's living situation is far different from his college classmates — not only does he live off campus, but he resides with Melania Trump at Trump Tower. After news broke that Barron would be attending New York University, his mother was making media rounds to promote her memoir. During which, Melania gave insight into why her son did not live in a dorm. "It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home," Melania said appearing on Fox News in September 2024 (via YouTube). Later that year, details trickled in about how Melania impacted her son's decision-making.

Melania may have claimed that Barron wanted to return to Trump Tower in lieu of sharing space with other students in a dorm, but it seems the former first lady wanted to keep a watchful eye. "Living in a dorm in a college town isn't in the stars for him at this point," an insider told People in December 2024 when speaking about Barron's living situation. "Melania feels it's better to be around him as much as possible."

Being so close to his mother could have negatively impacted Barron's social life. A few months into his college career, a source told TMZ that most of Barron's socializing with friends was done through online gaming. Part of the reason he can't socialize like other students is due to Barron being surrounded by security while in college. Melania addressed the difficulties Barron faced, being a student who is also the son of the president-elect. "I don't think it's possible for him to be a normal student," she said on "Fox & Friends" in December 2024. According to reports, Melania was also nervous about who Barron allowed in his circle.