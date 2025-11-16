Times Donald And Melania Trump's Body Language Left Us Cringing

Donald Trump has a tendency to march along on his own, wholly indifferent to his own company. This has been the case with Melania Trump on multiple occasions, almost making it seem like he cares just as little about her as she seems to about him. Social media had a good laugh in March 2018 when Donald exited a vehicle on the tarmac and ditched his wife in a rush to get on Air Force One, leaving Melania to awkwardly follow from quite a distance. This wasn't the most infamous example of Donald the Ditcher, though.

The truth about Donald and Melania's sad relationship was on full display during Donald's first presidential inauguration, on January 20, 2017. The world cringed when the couple arrived at the White House to greet the outgoing president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama. Again, Donald exited the vehicle and marched ahead to greet the Obamas, with a visibly perturbed Melania left to exit the vehicle from the other side and attempted to catch up, displaying the body language of a defeated woman. If it weren't for the Obamas, Donald would've continued into the residence without Melania at all.

I genuinely can't stop thinking about this pic.twitter.com/NW7uOu96tO — marc (@msnetik) January 23, 2017

One person commented on X, "y'know when a family member, friend, lover, UBER, taxi, drops you off and waits to make sure you get in okay? Trump would not." Many people praised the way the Obamas waited for Melania, even comparing a video of Barack waiting for Michelle on his inauguration day to Trump's crass behavior. As one person replied, "How he just walked ahead oblivious to her, and yet the Obamas treated her the opposite? Speaks to the character of all."