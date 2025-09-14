Donald & Melania Trump's Painful Dance Video Is Like Watching Their Divorce In Slow Motion

Everyone's entitled to one bad night! While Donald and Melania Trump's dance moves on the night of his 2025 inauguration left much to be desired, they've had plenty of other endearing moments dancing a jig together. Never forget the time Donald Trump Jr. filmed the couple dancing the night away to the Village People's "Y.M.C.A." at their 2024 Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party, or the time they did the "Y.M.C.A." together on the balcony of the White House on the Fourth of July. "You know it's a proper celebration when even Melania can't resist joining in. Best 4th of July America's had in years, cheers to that!" one X user tweeted.

Over the years, the president's affinity for the Village People's "Y.M.C.A" has become apparent. It's even his favorite song to DJ while at Mar-a-Lago. During an interview on "Fox & Friends," when asked about her husband's signature "Y.M.C.A." dance, Melania Trump's reaction said it all when she called it "a very special and unique dance," and noted that "a lot of people are copying it and everybody has fun with it." (Never forget the time Donald Trump Jr. had a little fun of his own when he posted a bizarre video of his father dancing to the famous song while bursting out of a Thanksgiving turkey.) But when asked if that's how she danced, she quickly replied with a resounding "no." She also revealed that she gave him no advice on the dance and that he devised it all on his own. Alexa, play "Dancing on my Own" by Robyn.