Donald Trump Jr.'s Bizarre Video Of His Father Dancing Is Raising Eyebrows

Donald Trump Jr. is an expert social media troll; he loves to create controversy online. But on Thanksgiving Day, Don Jr. posted a bizarre video of his father that caused many to mock the eldest Trump sibling. Don Jr. isn't known for being subtle. After all, he did sell t-shirts to heckle Alec Baldwin's after the accidental shooting on the "Rust" movie set. The attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse even called Don Jr. an "idiot" after the 45th president's son supported an effort to reward the teenager with an automatic weapon.

But the reality is that Don Jr. is "seen by many as the heir apparent to the 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) movement," per The Guardian. The former president and his oldest son share a similar temperament. Don Jr. is the most conservative Trump sibling. Posting videos and getting under people's skin is one of the reasons his dad, former President Donald Trump, has promoted his son. In April, CNN reported that Don Jr. was now the ex-president's "top advisor." In 2019, The Atlantic reported, "Ivanka was always Trump's favorite," but "Don Jr. is emerging as his natural successor." But you might be surprised by the bizarre video Don Jr. posted of his father dancing to celebrate Thanksgiving!