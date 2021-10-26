The Reason Donald Trump Jr. Just Got This New Nickname

While Donald Trump Jr. is no stranger to spiteful, cavalier, or controversial behavior, it seems his latest stunt has caused a prominent New York City newspaper to label him with a less-than-desirable moniker. That's because he is in the midst of ostensibly looking to profit off of a tragic death ... and the tragic misfortune of others.

According to Huffington Post, on October 26, the New York Daily News lambasted the regularly frustrating son of ex-President Donald Trump on their front page. They used a large portion of real estate on the front of their Tuesday print edition to deride Don Jr. as the "SPAWN OF HATIN'". No mincing words here. So, what was the reason for the pun-heavy and all-caps ripping?

As Huffington Post reported, Don Jr. capitalized on an accident that occurred on the set of "Rust" — staring a vocal Trump family detractor — Alec Baldwin. The headline is clearly pretty harsh, but equally, if not harsher, is what Don Jr. did to earn this scathing and Devil-conjuring nickname. As the Daily News added on their front page, "Don Jr. tops sick GOP Alec taunts with slimy T-shirt." But wait, what T-shirt? Here's, a little more specifically, what he did.