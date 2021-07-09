The Reason People Are Calling Out Donald Trump, Jr.

While former President Donald Trump's one-time confidante, recently de-licensed attorney Rudy Giuliani, might be having his own legal troubles and possible public embarrassments, it seems that in some ways, his former boss might be in the exact same boat. In July, Giuliani pulled down a donation page for a legal fund meant to help him in facing at least two lawsuits brought against him, totaling in the billions, both in reaction to Giuliani's attempts to blame the plaintiffs, both voting machine manufacturers, for aiding in Giuliani's unsubstantiated claims of election fraud in November 2020. And it seems that Trump, too, has an ongoing fundraising effort.

But considering Trump's ban from almost every major social media platform, drumming up cash isn't as easy as it might be for even Giuliani. Giuliani only managed to raise a little over $9,000 out of the desired goal of $5 million, which The Daily Beast speculated might have been the reason the page was taken down in July after only a few weeks since launching. But it appears Trump's attempts to drum up cash, which have been overseen by his son, Donald Trump, Jr., might also not be great for the Trump family's optics.

For an example of how Trump's fundraising attempts have backfired, look no further than the response Don Jr. has since received since kickstarting the funding campaign, which Insider noted is supposedly intended to help his father with a few lawsuits of his own.