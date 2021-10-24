What Did Donald Trump Jr. Say About The Alec Baldwin Accidental Film Shooting?

Like his father, Donald Trump Jr. seems to be an expert at getting under people's skin. Don Jr. has taken his dad's place as the Trump family social media troll, creating controversy and feeding feuds online. So it's no surprise that Don Jr. has plenty to say about Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting on the set of "Rust." Alec has been an outspoken critic of the 45th president and savagely imitated Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" for years.

The oldest son of the former president is the most conservative Trump child and the closest to his dad in temperament. His ability to channel his father's energy has made him a valuable asset to the former president, with CNN reporting that Don Jr. was his father's "top adviser." The Guardian reported that Donald's oldest child is "seen by many as the heir apparent to the 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) movement."

But Trump critic and founder of anti-Trump PAC, The Lincoln Project, Rick Wilson describes Don Jr. less charitably. Wilson claimed that the former president's son has risen in rank because he "speaks the fluent a**hole dialogue of the own-the-libs Trump Party." Yikes. So, what exactly did Don Jr. have to say about Alec Baldwin's tragic shooting?