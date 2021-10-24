What Did Donald Trump Jr. Say About The Alec Baldwin Accidental Film Shooting?
Like his father, Donald Trump Jr. seems to be an expert at getting under people's skin. Don Jr. has taken his dad's place as the Trump family social media troll, creating controversy and feeding feuds online. So it's no surprise that Don Jr. has plenty to say about Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting on the set of "Rust." Alec has been an outspoken critic of the 45th president and savagely imitated Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" for years.
The oldest son of the former president is the most conservative Trump child and the closest to his dad in temperament. His ability to channel his father's energy has made him a valuable asset to the former president, with CNN reporting that Don Jr. was his father's "top adviser." The Guardian reported that Donald's oldest child is "seen by many as the heir apparent to the 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) movement."
But Trump critic and founder of anti-Trump PAC, The Lincoln Project, Rick Wilson describes Don Jr. less charitably. Wilson claimed that the former president's son has risen in rank because he "speaks the fluent a**hole dialogue of the own-the-libs Trump Party." Yikes. So, what exactly did Don Jr. have to say about Alec Baldwin's tragic shooting?
Donald Trump Jr. has been trolling Alec Baldwin
Donald Trump Jr. trolled actor Alec Baldwin a day after the movie set tragedy that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On October 22, the 43-year-old son of Donald Trump posted a photo of Alec on Instagram with the caption, "That look when an anti gun nut kills more people than your extensive firearm collection ever has..." Donald Jr. is an avid hunter who considered running for an NRA leadership position in 2020.
Don Jr.'s ridicule of Alec on social media continued over the weekend. On October 23, the former president's son shared a meme of the actor and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, on Instagram, which read, "How do we say, in English, we're f**ked?" (The English mention appears to be a nod to the whole scandal regarding Hilaria's connection to Spanish culture.) In the caption, Don Jr. added several questions, including, "Why do those who hate guns so much have no problem profiting from them. Why are those who hate guns and profit from them not learning basic gun safety so as to be able to double check these things themselves?"
The posts didn't end there — Donald Jr. also shared a Homer Simpson meme to Instagram that read, "Let's all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun," along with the caption, "It's only a matter of time."