Why Is Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyer Slamming Donald Trump Jr.?

Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer lashed out at Donald Trump Jr. and Republican members of Congress for trying to profit off the teenager's acquittal. Newsweek reported on November 19 that Rittenhouse was acquitted of the charges against him for shooting three people, killing two, and injuring the third during 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges after his defense team argued that the teenager had acted in self-defense. Mark Richards, Rittenhouse's defense attorney, told Insider he thought it was "disgusting" that some high-profile Republicans are trying to use the 18-year-old's acquittal to raise money for their campaigns.

Richards said, "There's a lot of people trying to profit on this, and I don't think people should." The criminal defense attorney continued, "They're raising money on it and you have all these Republican congressmen saying come work for me. They want to trade on his celebrity and I think it's disgusting." Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted after the Rittenhouse verdict, "Justice was served for #KyleRittenhouse and he is fully exonerated. As I said last year, obviously self-defense. I will arm wrestle @mattgaetz to get dibs for Kyle as an intern." Newsweek reported that GOP congressmen Matt Gaetz and Madison Cawthorn offered Rittenhouse internships.

But Rittenhouse's lawyer Richards had choice words specifically for the son of Donald Trump.