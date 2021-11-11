LeBron James Has Harsh Words For Kyle Rittenhouse's Courtroom Antics

As the Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues to unfold, the divisive nature of its contents continues to cut at the core of identity, race, violence and politics in America as we know it. Rittenhouse, who was charged with five felony counts after fatally shooting two people and wounding one other during a protest related to the police shooting of a Black man named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted, per USA Today. In the days since the Rittenhouse trial began in early November, media reports have underlined points of possible bias in court proceedings regarding possible sympathies for the defendant, a white 18-year-old from Illinois who was a teenager the night he picked up a gun and drove across state lines to Kenosha. The prosecution has argued that Rittenhouse has possible white nationalist fealties, while their attempts to prove such have been subject to strong scoldings from presiding Judge Bruce Schroeder gave to prosecutors on two different occasions, per one CNN analyst.

As expected, Rittenhouse's name has become embroiled in public discourse, occasionally ambling into the celebrity sphere. Celebrity involvement and critique of the case first cropped up in November 2020, when "Silver Spoons" actor Ricky Schroder (no relation to Judge Schroeder) and Mike "MyPillow Guy" Lindell crowdfunded millions for Rittenhouse's cash bail. Now, shortly following Rittenhouse's courtroom testimony on November 10, in which he appeared to cry while arguing self-defense, NBA legend LeBron James has weighed in on the matter.