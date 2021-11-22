Reese Witherspoon's Comments On The Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Have People Talking

According to The New York Times, in August 2020, during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement fighting against police brutality toward Black people, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, a white man, shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, multiple times and paralyzed him. This incident was the catalyst that sparked the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. At the time, a teenaged Kyle Rittenhouse armed himself, traveled across state lines, and joined the protest. This eventually led him to fatally harm people and landed him in court. However, on November 19, Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all six charges against him despite having traveled from Antioch, Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin with an AR-15 rifle, and fatally shooting two people and wounding a third person at the Kenosha protest, per NPR.

Everyone across the United States has an opinion about the Rittenhouse trial. Even "America's sweetheart," actor Reese Witherspoon, has something to say about the verdict. "Woke up this morning thinking about every mother/father/sister/brother/friend who has lost someone to senseless gun violence in America. And then ..there was no justice for their pain. This is a disgrace," Witherspoon tweeted in a thread. She continued on and tweeted "No one should be able to purchase a semi-automatic weapon, cross state lines and kill 2 people, wound another and go free. In what world is this safe ... for any of us ?"

Witherspoon's tweets went viral and sent everyone into a tizzy. Some people on Twitter are agreeing with Witherspoon's call for gun control, while others believe "America's sweetheart" isn't so sweet anymore.