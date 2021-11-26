Why Donald Trump's Thanksgiving Message Is Turning Heads
On November 25, President Joe Biden delivered his first Thanksgiving message to the American public as the nation's commander-in-chief, partaking in a tradition which American presidents have engaged in for decades. This Thanksgiving is also the second to occur since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. And the president, alongside first lady Dr. Jill Biden, dedicated their well-wishes to the memory of those who died from the virus. "As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts those who we lost, and those who have lost so much," Biden stated on-camera (via The Guardian). "And those who have an empty seat at their kitchen table or their dining room table this year because of this virus or another cruel twist of fate or accident. We pray for them."
Hundreds of miles away from the nation's capital, another former U.S. leader was delivering at least two distinct message of his own. As The New York Post reported, Donald Trump issued two separate releases on the holiday, the first through his Save America PAC, which Trump has used extensively as a de facto social media courier since his Twitter ban, and the second through a PAC e-blast. And it looks like both could hint at Trump's future plans.
Donald Trump's Thanksgiving message hints at his 2024 plans
Per The New York Post, Donald Trump's Thanksgiving message, which was posted by his Save America PAC, incorporated a reference to his infamous "MAGA" acronym and seemingly alluded to what many have predicted are his plans to run again for president in 2024. "A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again — and we will all do it together," the statement read. "America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!"
Though his first Thanksgiving day note pointed towards a vague sense of unification, a later email went the divisive route. "We have a lot to be thankful for, but unfortunately, RECORD HIGH INFLATION is not one of those things," read another email sent later that day (via The New York Post). "Biden took the beautiful, strong economy I built and lit it up in flames. The price of your Thanksgiving meal has gone up 14%," he continued, bolding the percentage. "Despicable," he added in italics, referring to inflation and the current shortage supply crisis.