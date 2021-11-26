Why Donald Trump's Thanksgiving Message Is Turning Heads

On November 25, President Joe Biden delivered his first Thanksgiving message to the American public as the nation's commander-in-chief, partaking in a tradition which American presidents have engaged in for decades. This Thanksgiving is also the second to occur since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. And the president, alongside first lady Dr. Jill Biden, dedicated their well-wishes to the memory of those who died from the virus. "As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts those who we lost, and those who have lost so much," Biden stated on-camera (via The Guardian). "And those who have an empty seat at their kitchen table or their dining room table this year because of this virus or another cruel twist of fate or accident. We pray for them."

Hundreds of miles away from the nation's capital, another former U.S. leader was delivering at least two distinct message of his own. As The New York Post reported, Donald Trump issued two separate releases on the holiday, the first through his Save America PAC, which Trump has used extensively as a de facto social media courier since his Twitter ban, and the second through a PAC e-blast. And it looks like both could hint at Trump's future plans.