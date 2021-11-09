Kellyanne Conway's Latest Comment About Trump's Presidency Is Turning Heads

For those who followed Kellyanne Conway during the three years she spent as senior counselor to ex-President Donald Trump, it's fair to say she made a splash.

Her "greatest hits" include a reference she made during a 2017 interview with NBC's Chris Matthews about the "Bowling Green massacre" – a supposed terrorist attack she attributed to Iraqi militia which, as many noted at the time, never actually happened. Other examples of Conway's presumed attempts to delve into fiction writing include, in no particular order, exaggerating the attendance of Trump's 2017 inauguration (speculative fiction), alluding that Trump Tower microwaves were used as cameras to spy on Trump (science fiction), and trying to legitimize the term "alternative facts" (comedy, we'd argue).

Now, nearly 10 months after Trump took leave of the Oval Office, a November appearance made by Conway on Fox News has given way to yet another backlash, with many decrying remarks Conway made to network pundit Sean Hannity as one of the most unabashed entries into her fiction oeuvre ever. So what did Conway say to Hannity? And why is it causing such a stir?