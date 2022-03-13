Donald Trump's Favorite Song When DJing At Mar-A-Lago Should Come As No Surprise
When it comes to music, Donald Trump is one of the art's "biggliest" experts, according to Trump himself. In his 1987 book, "The Art of The Deal," Trump boasted about punching his elementary school music teacher in the face because, as he explained (via BBC), "I didn't think he knew anything about music." Trump has an eclectic taste in tunes, as evidenced by his choice of campaign songs. Per The Wrap, his playlist included Rihanna, Guns N' Roses, Pharrell, Linkin Park, Neil Young, Elton John, and the old disco classic "Love Train" by The O'Jays.
The former U.S. president's appreciation for disco spans back to Trump's life before his stardom. The Donald was a regular fixture at the famous 1970s New York hotspot, Studio 54. "We wanted a mix of rich, poor, gay, straight, old, and young because when you have that alchemy, magic happens. Somebody topless could dance with a woman in a ballgown and a tiara," the club's founder, Ian Schrager, wrote in a piece for The Guardian.
Topless or otherwise, Trump never graced the dance floor, though. "He was a serious guy," Schrager noted. However, that doesn't mean 45 doesn't know how to let his combover down every now and again. In fact, since Trump left office, he's taken to the decks, spinning tunes for privileged party guests at his sprawling Florida estate. And, to any of his supporters — or meme lovers — Trump's favorite song when DJing at Mar-a-Lago should come as no surprise.
DJ Donald Trump loves classic hits
When it comes to his DJing repertoire, Donald Trump's tastes run to surprisingly campy. "I've always had a high aptitude for music," Trump told the NELK Boys in an interview for their "Full Send" podcast, via Insider. "But I love great music." Trump's idea of great music includes show tunes from iconic Broadway productions such as "Les Misérables" and "Phantom of the Opera," which are unlikely to get anybody dancing around in their Louboutins.
However, when DJ Don wants to ramp it up a notch, he turns to his number one musical fave. "You know what gets 'em rocking? 'Y.M.C.A.,'" Trump shared. "'Y.M.C.A.,' the gay national anthem. Did you ever hear that? They call it the gay national anthem. But 'Y.M.C.A.' gets people up, and it gets 'em moving." While he assures that "people love it" when he blasts the track, Trump has even pumped himself up with The Village People's 1978 hit. On his 2020 presidential campaign trail, Trump busted out his best dance moves to "YMCA" at his rallies, showing his supporters an awkward, now-signature boogie, and spawning a hilarious stream of memes.
While Trump seems to support a historically gay anthem at the DJ decks, the former president has showed the opposite of such support in his political life. During Trump's presidency, his administration passed legislation removing LGBTQ+ rights and protections, per Human Rights Watch. It appears that Trump could stand to learn from the musical artists he listens to.