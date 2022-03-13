Donald Trump's Favorite Song When DJing At Mar-A-Lago Should Come As No Surprise

When it comes to music, Donald Trump is one of the art's "biggliest" experts, according to Trump himself. In his 1987 book, "The Art of The Deal," Trump boasted about punching his elementary school music teacher in the face because, as he explained (via BBC), "I didn't think he knew anything about music." Trump has an eclectic taste in tunes, as evidenced by his choice of campaign songs. Per The Wrap, his playlist included Rihanna, Guns N' Roses, Pharrell, Linkin Park, Neil Young, Elton John, and the old disco classic "Love Train" by The O'Jays.

The former U.S. president's appreciation for disco spans back to Trump's life before his stardom. The Donald was a regular fixture at the famous 1970s New York hotspot, Studio 54. "We wanted a mix of rich, poor, gay, straight, old, and young because when you have that alchemy, magic happens. Somebody topless could dance with a woman in a ballgown and a tiara," the club's founder, Ian Schrager, wrote in a piece for The Guardian.

Topless or otherwise, Trump never graced the dance floor, though. "He was a serious guy," Schrager noted. However, that doesn't mean 45 doesn't know how to let his combover down every now and again. In fact, since Trump left office, he's taken to the decks, spinning tunes for privileged party guests at his sprawling Florida estate. And, to any of his supporters — or meme lovers — Trump's favorite song when DJing at Mar-a-Lago should come as no surprise.