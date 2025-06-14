Melania's Sour Expression At Trump's Parade Has Divorce Rumors Reporting For Duty

Donald Trump's biggest ego fest to date had some of his fans chanting "USA! USA!" but not everyone was impressed. On the contrary, far from feigning enthusiasm, Melania Trump looked decidedly grumpy as she and her husband walked onto the stage ahead of his military parade.

To FLOTUS's credit, when she and Donald first stepped onto the stage, she did kind of flash a smile. However, within seconds, that dropped. In fact, it actually seemed as though the corners of Melania's mouth were completely turned down. The first lady then flashed a super brief smile, but again, it disappeared almost as soon as we saw it, and then she headed up the stairs to her seat. After some quick handshaking, she turned back to the crowd once again ... and dare we say, she looked even more annoyed than before.

As for the birthday boy, it bears mentioning that Donald didn't exactly look the picture of joy himself. Quite the contrary, while he looked somewhat more smiley than Melania did, he actually seemed to be grimacing more than grinning. Even his posture seemed a little deflated. All in all, the first couple looked less, "Rah, rah, welcome to our military parade," and more like they just couldn't wait to ink divorce papers.

