Melania's Sour Expression At Trump's Parade Has Divorce Rumors Reporting For Duty
Donald Trump's biggest ego fest to date had some of his fans chanting "USA! USA!" but not everyone was impressed. On the contrary, far from feigning enthusiasm, Melania Trump looked decidedly grumpy as she and her husband walked onto the stage ahead of his military parade.
To FLOTUS's credit, when she and Donald first stepped onto the stage, she did kind of flash a smile. However, within seconds, that dropped. In fact, it actually seemed as though the corners of Melania's mouth were completely turned down. The first lady then flashed a super brief smile, but again, it disappeared almost as soon as we saw it, and then she headed up the stairs to her seat. After some quick handshaking, she turned back to the crowd once again ... and dare we say, she looked even more annoyed than before.
As for the birthday boy, it bears mentioning that Donald didn't exactly look the picture of joy himself. Quite the contrary, while he looked somewhat more smiley than Melania did, he actually seemed to be grimacing more than grinning. Even his posture seemed a little deflated. All in all, the first couple looked less, "Rah, rah, welcome to our military parade," and more like they just couldn't wait to ink divorce papers.
Donald and Melania aren't strangers to divorce rumors
Of course, there's always a possibility that Donald and Melania Trump's icy entrance had something to do with security concerns. After all, just hours ahead of the parade, Minnesota House of Representatives speaker Melissa Hortman was murdered and Sen. John A. Hoffman was injured in shootings Donald himself condemned on Truth Social. Melania has never hidden the fact that she's worried about her family's safety, especially after the 2024 assassination attempt on Donald, so it's possible she was feeling tense being on stage at such a controversial event.
Having said that, it's also not exactly a novel idea that FLOTUS and POTUS might not be the happiest couple. Between Donald letting it slip that their marriage is a mess in the wake of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's viral de-planing incident, and one of Donald's biographers igniting divorce rumors by pointing out to The Daily Beast that their living habits are an obvious indication they're separated, their uncomfortable entrance seems to be yet another sign of trouble in paradise for the Trumps.
Are we expecting Donald and Melania to address the situation at any point? TBH, no. However, silence can be deafening — and if Melania is living up to her harsh, rumored nickname from Ivanka Trump (that'd be "the portrait"), let's just say the former model is letting her expression do all the talking.