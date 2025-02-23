Out Of Melania Trump's Cruel Nicknames, This One Is The Harshest

Melania Trump has had a number of not-so-nice nicknames bestowed on her over the years, but the one that may have stung the most came from inside the (white) house. The nickname in question? Rapunzel. And no, it wasn't because of her long locks.

Melania's former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, made the "Rapunzel" moniker public, and she did so in her tell-all book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now." According to Grisham, Secret Service agents began using the nickname because of Melania's habit of staying within the confines of her own personal tower, the executive residence. Yikes. Of course, it does bear mentioning that Grisham outlined some of the perks that came with Melania's preference for staying in one place. For one, it certainly made for much less stressful working conditions. In fact, Grisham claimed that some of the agents specifically asked to work with the first lady so they'd be able to have more time with their own loved ones. Hey, a win is a win!

Ironically, "Rapunzel" wasn't the first nickname Melania would earn for seemingly mastering the art of doing nothing. Au contraire, in "The Art of Her Deal," Melania's biographer, Mary Jordan, claimed that early on in the First Lady's relationship with Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump referred to her as "The portrait." The meaning behind that? Melania "spoke as much as a painting on the wall," Jordan wrote. At the time of the book's release, Grisham had not yet resigned as Melania's chief of staff and dismissed the claim in no uncertain terms. "Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources ... This book belongs in the fiction genre," she said, according to People. The fairytale aisle, maybe?