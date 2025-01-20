What Supposedly Changed Ivanka And Melania Trump's Relationship

Rumors about the prickly nature of Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump's relationship swirled during Donald Trump's first presidential term. The two were seemingly at odds, with one source telling The Atlantic in April 2019 that Ivanka and Melania had a "desire to be mutually respectful." If that was the mark Donald's daughter and wife were aiming for, then a lot of work would need to be done. Details about the reported tension between Ivanka and Melania were revealed in a book published in August 2020 titled "Melania and Me." The book, written by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former adviser to Melania, described how Ivanka tried to meddle in Donald's inauguration which led to "Operation Block Ivanka" being launched, via Intelligencer. This was spearheaded by aides, but Melania was privy to the plan. Tensions between Ivanka and Melania may have boiled over then, but the pair appeared to repair their relationship during a tumultuous time for the Trump family.

One major silver lining of Donald's guilty verdict in the hush money case in June 2024 was that it banded the family together. "The entire family including all Trump's children ... are all circling the wagons," a source told Page Six at the time. This appeared to be a turning point in Ivanka and Melania's relationship. "Words of support have overridden any past tension as the family comes together," the insider added.

The following month, both Ivanka and Melania were on hand at the Republican National Convention together. In December 2024, both women were present when Donald rang the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange. Perhaps Ivanka and Melania would never be besties, but they appeared to bury the hatchet. That same year, details about their apparent rift came to light in a book about Melania's time as first lady.