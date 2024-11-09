The Royal Nickname Trump Supporters Call Ivanka Is A Major Diss To Tiffany

Talk about filling the void — it turns out Tiffany Trump actually has more in common with her older half-sister's approach to campaigning than some may realize. Just as Ivanka Trump's husband Jared Kushner took up an active role in Donald Trump's previous campaigns (as well as his administration), Tiffany's relationship with Michael Boulos has been linked to politics, too.

For starters, one source speaking to Page Six pointed out that Michael and Tiffany's wedding was a political event in itself. Specifically because of that, they explained, "The wedding was a bonding moment and she has been more accepted by the family. It brought them closer." The wedding was just the start of a political alliance, though. Michael has since gone on to campaign for his now-father-in-law ... as has his dad, Massad Boulos. Massad has made no secret that he backs Donald and has praised the ex-president's relatives for helping him shape his Middle Eastern policy. "The entire family has worked very hard since 2015 in one role or the other," he told The Times.

Time will tell if Tiffany's involvement and that of her husband and father-in-law ever propels her to MAGA Princess status in the eyes of her dad's diehard fans. Then again, even though she's taken up a more public role for Donald's 2024 campaign, it's possible she'd prefer slightly less spotlight than Ivanka got. After all, one insider told The Times that getting the shine was far from her M.O. "She just wants to be closer to her dad," they claimed. Here's hoping she gets the father-daughter relationship she's looking for.