What's Going On With Tiffany Trump's Wedding?

It sounds like Tiffany Trump is gearing up to head down the aisle and thinking about her upcoming wedding. As fans will already know, the daughter of former President Donald Trump and Marla Maples confirmed her engagement on January 19, one day before her father and famous family said bye bye to the White House.

Tiffany shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and her fiancé, Michael Boulos posing together outside the famous building. "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!" she wrote in the caption. "Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she added, alongside a red heart emoji.

Boulos shared the same photo on his Instagram account, telling his followers that he "Got engaged to the love of [his] life!" after two years of dating. He also added that he was "looking forward to [their] next chapter together," with a ring and red heart emoji.

Just like Tiffany, Boulos comes from a wealthy business family, so it's safe to say their wedding is probably going to be a pretty lavish affair. But how's all the wedding planning going? Read on for what we know about their big day.