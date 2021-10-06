The Real Reason Stephanie Grisham Is Comparing Ivanka And Jared To The Royal Family

In her book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The White House," Stephanie Grisham claimed that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner took their roles so seriously that they insisted on going just about everywhere with Donald Trump, even though they had no reason to. Grisham said the Kushners were "heady with power" and acted as though they were royals, but without the shiny crowns.

In an interview with CNN's "New Day," Grisham recalled (per Newsweek), "When we went to the state dinner with the queen, [Ivanka and Jared] thought that they should be involved in every single thing that the president and first lady we doing and it was really inappropriate." She also alleged that the same thing happened when they traveled to India. "They were negotiating what stops we would make and they were involved in tours that [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi was giving the former president and first lady," Grisham claimed. "They were always right there and it was really inappropriate." In other words, Ivanka and Jared were the third-wheeling couple that were never invited to the neighborly dinner party, but always made their way there.

In fact, it seemed as if the East Wing staff and even Melania Trump had a nickname for them. "We had all come to call Jared and Ivanka 'the interns' because they represented in our minds obnoxious, entitled know-it-alls," Grisham said (per Politico), noting, "Mrs. Trump found that nickname amusing and occasionally used it herself." For her part, Melania has fervently denied all of Grisham's accusations against her.