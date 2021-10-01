How Did Melania Trump Supposedly Refer To Jared And Ivanka?
It's no secret that former first lady Melania Trump had a hard time in the White House during her husband Donald Trump's four-year presidency. Melania was barely visible during her time in the famous building; she declined magazine cover shoots — a right of passage for many first ladies — and complained about Christmas decorations. However, one of the more intriguing aspects about her life inside the White House was her relationship with stepdaughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
During President Trump's earliest days in the presidency, it was reported Ivanka had too much power and that Melania did not have a great relationship with her. Their relationship appeared to have soured even more in 2020 when Melania was filmed passive-aggressively smiling at Ivanka during the Republican National Convention. Now, almost a year removed from office, Melania's former aide Stephanie Grisham has dished on the amusing nickname the former first lady called Ivanka and Kushner.
Melania reportedly didn't think Ivanka and Jared were great at their jobs
According to Politico Magazine, former first lady Melania Trump and White House aide Stephanie Grisham referred to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as "the interns" during their time in the White House. Grisham revealed the anecdote in Politco's exclusive excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House."
"When I worked for the first lady in the East Wing, we had all come to call Jared and Ivanka 'the interns' because they represented in our minds obnoxious, entitled know-it-alls," Grisham wrote. "Mrs. Trump found that nickname amusing and occasionally used it herself." The choice of nickname, Grisham wrote, reflected how Ivanka and Kushner were in over their heads as White House advisors. Grisham, particularly, did not like how Kushner conducted himself during meetings in the oval office and said that Melania "didn't disagree" with her assessment.
"It was my fervent opinion that his arrogance and presumption had grown over the years, and he threw his power about with absolutely no shame," Grisham wrote of Kushner. She also wrote that she warned Melania about Kushner costing her husband the reelection, but Melania did not express her thoughts on the issue. While it remains to be seen if Grisham's accounts about Melania are true, we have a feeling that the report will make Thanksgiving with the Trumps much more awkward this year.