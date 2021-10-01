How Did Melania Trump Supposedly Refer To Jared And Ivanka?

According to Politico Magazine, former first lady Melania Trump and White House aide Stephanie Grisham referred to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as "the interns" during their time in the White House. Grisham revealed the anecdote in Politco's exclusive excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House."

"When I worked for the first lady in the East Wing, we had all come to call Jared and Ivanka 'the interns' because they represented in our minds obnoxious, entitled know-it-alls," Grisham wrote. "Mrs. Trump found that nickname amusing and occasionally used it herself." The choice of nickname, Grisham wrote, reflected how Ivanka and Kushner were in over their heads as White House advisors. Grisham, particularly, did not like how Kushner conducted himself during meetings in the oval office and said that Melania "didn't disagree" with her assessment.

"It was my fervent opinion that his arrogance and presumption had grown over the years, and he threw his power about with absolutely no shame," Grisham wrote of Kushner. She also wrote that she warned Melania about Kushner costing her husband the reelection, but Melania did not express her thoughts on the issue. While it remains to be seen if Grisham's accounts about Melania are true, we have a feeling that the report will make Thanksgiving with the Trumps much more awkward this year.