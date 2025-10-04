Trump & Melania's Travel Sleeping Arrangements Hint The Handholding Is All For Show

Kate Anderson Brower's analysis of Donald and Melania Trump's living arrangement echoes what another Trump biographer has said about their marriage. Michael Wolff, the author behind 2018's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," similarly painted a bleak portrait of the couple's relationship dynamic during an appearance on The Daily Beast podcast in May 2025. Of the pair, he said, "They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage. And I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives." He then ignited the Trump divorce rumors with just three simple words: "They are separated. ... The president of the United States and the first lady are separated."

While both the POTUS and the first lady haven't responded to these claims, a source told the Daily Mail (via The Mirror) that just because they prefer separate spaces doesn't mean their marriage is failing. During Donald's first term, the first couple reportedly stuck to a nightly routine, including catching up over dinner before calling it a night and retreating to their respective bedrooms. "They ate dinner together every night, though they did not share a bedroom," an insider dished. "Trump slept in a room adjacent to the yellow oval room."

But other reports claim they simply couldn't stand being around each other. On the rare nights when Melania visits over from New York, where she lives with their son, Barron Trump, a source told Us Weekly that the FLOTUS still refuses to share a bed with Donald. "Melania wants as little to do with Donald as possible. She is not interested in Donald, the presidency or anything involving him," the source emphasized. Hence why, when traveling overseas, she also insists on booking a separate suite from her president husband, as revealed in a New York Times report in 2018.