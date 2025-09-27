Trump & Melania's Tense Finger-Pointing Moment Hints They Can't Stand Each Other Behind Closed Doors

Would it shock anybody to learn that Donald Trump's love language is admonishing and finger-pointing? Such was on display during a tense altercation onboard Marine One on September 26, as he and Melania Trump touched down in D.C. following their controversial NYC U.N. trip. The president was seen administering what seemed to be a heated dressing down, jabbing his finger, and seemingly berating his wife as she shook her head and raised her hands in defense, adding credence to the never-ending rumors that Donald and Melania's marriage is a mess that's basically beyond saving.

📹Journalists captured on video what appears to be an argument between Trump and his wife Melania The footage shows the U.S. President wagging his finger at the First Lady, while she shakes her head in response. It's unclear what they were discussing on board the plane, but... pic.twitter.com/3xGwDXgrFu — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 26, 2025

But then, giving him the benefit of the doubt, perhaps the president was just reliving his bygone reality TV days as he's apparently fond of doing. That was proven last year when Donald made Prince William his apprentice during an on-camera meeting that immediately went viral. Either way, he's yet to fire his wife. Instead, Donald and Melania endure their bare minimum marriage after filming ends, as painful and cold as it appears in the many videos and photos of their public interactions.

At this point, it's safe to say that the spouses are not setting any #couplegoals. Quite the opposite, in fact — something that has not escaped the attention of social media relationship experts. "Impotence breeds [frustration]," one observed in a post on X. "She hates him, he has to pay her $750k for every appearance with him. But dont feel sorry for her, she is just as evil as he is," another wrote.