5 Times Donald Embarrassed Melania & Proved How Doomed Their Marriage Is
What's really going on with Donald Trump's marriage? Over the years, the Republican president has made it increasingly hard to ignore the red flags. There have been multiple occasions in which Donald has accidentally let it slip that his marriage to Melania Trump is a mess. For one, he's made a habit of embarrassing the First Lady through careless remarks and viral gaffes, leading many to believe she's over the act and seriously contemplating divorce.
There was that time he threw Melania under the bus with his "inappropriate" slip-up while boasting about his game next to U.S. golfing champ Bryson DeChambeau. "I always consider myself a reasonably long hitter, and then I play with him," Donald said in a viral clip on X. "My wife says, 'Are you as long as Bryson?' I said, 'Yeah, sort of. Pretty close. It's not close.'" The suggestive remark quickly raised eyebrows. "Are ..... we ....... still talking about golf?" one user asked. Another criticized the divisive politician for embarrassing himself and Melania: "This is just inappropriate. I so miss a president who knows how to behave with decorum in public."
Melania Trump I wasn't familiar with your game https://t.co/5rxNYSIFdQ
— Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz) July 14, 2025
Then there was the press briefing in which Donald fielded questions about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine in July 2025. "I go home and I tell the First Lady, 'You know I spoke to [Russia's leader Vladimir] Putin today, we had a wonderful conversation,'" he recalled. But Melania was far from impressed, pointing out to the clueless prez that yet another Ukranian city had just been hit. That terse exchange probably said more about their marriage than Donald himself even realized, and his track record of publicly embarrassing his wife suggests their marriage has been in trouble for quite some time.
The Stormy Daniels scandal
Among all the ways Donald Trump has humiliated his wife Melania Trump, nothing was quite as shameful and excruciating as having his infidelities laid out in court during his hush money trial back in May 2024. The embattled president was prosecuted for trying to cover up his affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels by secretly wiring her $130,000 as payout just weeks before the 2016 elections. In her testimony, Daniels claimed that Donald was reckless during their alleged sexual encounters and that he and Melania don't sleep in the same bedroom. "She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her," Donald said on "Fox & Friends" when asked how his wife was coping (via Newsweek). "I mean, she's fine, but she has to read all this crap. ... In many ways, it's tougher on [my family] than it is me." You don't say.
But Melania's response to the public scandal was, surprisingly, a masterclass in indifference. "It is not concern and focus of mine," the First Lady previously said regarding her husband's indiscretions in a taped interview with ABC News. "I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do." Although she did acknowledge that the allegations involving her husband haven't been the easiest to endure. "But I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true or not true," Melania insisted. "It's gossip. It's not always correct stuff."
Donald was too busy for Melania's book
Speaking at a campaign rally in New York in September 2024, Donald Trump proved just how disconnected he and Melania Trump have become in an embarrassing slip-up while attempting to hype her new memoir "Melania." "Go out and get her book! She just wrote a book," Donald urged the crowd, only to admit that he had yet to check out and read the book himself. "I hope she said good things about me. I don't know, I didn't..." he trailed off. "So busy." Oops!
Trump: People love our first lady. She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it. It's great. And if she says bad things about me, I'll call you all up and I'll say, don't buy it, get rid of it. pic.twitter.com/nkZ4725bE1
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 18, 2024
To make matters much worse, the business tycoon took it a step further and jokingly threatened to retract his approval if Melania's memoir painted him in a negative light. Seriously, Donald? "Go out and buy it, it's great. And if she says bad things about me, I'll call you all up and I'll say, 'Don't buy it. Get rid of it,'" the presidential hopeful proudly told his supporters. It's almost as if he gets a thrill out of embarrassing the First Lady in public. "Proudly admitting he has no intention of reading his wife's book..." one X user said. Another accused the president of being too fragile to handle criticism even from his own wife (something he can learn a thing or two from Barack Obama, perhaps.) "[Didn't] even read his wife's book. Too busy GOLFING. Absolute a**hole," another member of the Twitterati snapped.
Donald says Melania wouldn't lose sleep over his death
In 2019, years before he narrowly survived an assassination attempt during a Pennsylvania rally in July 2024, Donald Trump hinted at his strained relationship with Melania Trump by joking that she wouldn't be too devastated if something tragic was to ever happen to him. He made the offhand remark at a private fundraiser when discussing the 2017 congressional baseball shooting, in which Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, as reported by Politico. "[Scalise's spouse] cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day," Donald said during his speech. "I mean, not many wives would react that way to tragedy. I know mine wouldn't."
The loaded statement set off a wave of reactions online, causing author Robert Morton to cry out on X, "Good grief!" Others believed that the president wasn't totally kidding when he suggested that Melania wouldn't lose sleep over his demise. "This is probably the most truthful thing this guy has ever said," another quipped. "This made me spit out my coffee. Maybe he's more self aware than we realize!" a third user jested.
But following his assassination attempt, Melania subtly confirmed that she'll never leave the POTUS in a lengthy statement posted to her X account. "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change. ... A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration." She also referred to Donald as "the generous and caring man" with whom she's shared moments of equal joy and hardship. Whether she convinced everyone that her statement wasn't just PR is another story.