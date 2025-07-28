5 Times Donald Embarrassed Melania & Proved How Doomed Their Marriage Is

What's really going on with Donald Trump's marriage? Over the years, the Republican president has made it increasingly hard to ignore the red flags. There have been multiple occasions in which Donald has accidentally let it slip that his marriage to Melania Trump is a mess. For one, he's made a habit of embarrassing the First Lady through careless remarks and viral gaffes, leading many to believe she's over the act and seriously contemplating divorce.

There was that time he threw Melania under the bus with his "inappropriate" slip-up while boasting about his game next to U.S. golfing champ Bryson DeChambeau. "I always consider myself a reasonably long hitter, and then I play with him," Donald said in a viral clip on X. "My wife says, 'Are you as long as Bryson?' I said, 'Yeah, sort of. Pretty close. It's not close.'" The suggestive remark quickly raised eyebrows. "Are ..... we ....... still talking about golf?" one user asked. Another criticized the divisive politician for embarrassing himself and Melania: "This is just inappropriate. I so miss a president who knows how to behave with decorum in public."

Melania Trump I wasn't familiar with your game https://t.co/5rxNYSIFdQ — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz) July 14, 2025

Then there was the press briefing in which Donald fielded questions about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine in July 2025. "I go home and I tell the First Lady, 'You know I spoke to [Russia's leader Vladimir] Putin today, we had a wonderful conversation,'" he recalled. But Melania was far from impressed, pointing out to the clueless prez that yet another Ukranian city had just been hit. That terse exchange probably said more about their marriage than Donald himself even realized, and his track record of publicly embarrassing his wife suggests their marriage has been in trouble for quite some time.