Donald Trump Confirms He & Melania Are So Disconnected In Embarrassing Slip-Up

The mystery of what's going on with Donald Trump's marriage continues to deepen. While he's made countless campaign stops since announcing his third presidential bid, Melania Trump has been largely absent from his political events. She did put in an appearance at the RNC but then did another disappearing act. However, Donald seems unfazed by her disinterest in standing by his side while he woos voters. He even plugged her memoir during a campaign rally in New York — before making an embarrassing admission about the book.

Trump: People love our first lady. She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it. It's great. And if she says bad things about me, I'll call you all up and I'll say, don't buy it, get rid of it. pic.twitter.com/nkZ4725bE1 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 18, 2024

Donald got the crowd to cheer by mentioning Melania but wasn't the best salesperson for her memoir. "I hope she said good things about [me]," he said. After admitting that he hasn't yet read it, he continued, "Go out and buy it, it's great. And if she says bad things about me, I'll call you all up and I'll say, 'Don't buy it. Get rid of it.'" So, how does Donald know that the book is "great" if he's so clueless about its contents? It's also odd that he and Melania apparently had zero discussions about what she planned on writing about him and their marriage — there's clearly a disconnect there. Also, that's a lot of phone calls to make if Melania does badmouth him.

It's easy to imagine Donald obsessing over any mentions he gets in the memoir because he worries so much about his image — which was evidenced by what he said next at the rally.