Melania Trump's Bare Minimum Marriage Was On Display During Awkward Date Night With Donald
Monthly date night ... CHECK! Oh yeah, and pics or it didn't count! Just another day in the life of the love birds that are President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. On June 11, the couple stepped out to attend opening night of "Les Misérables" at The Kennedy Center — and in true fashion, Melania didn't exactly look thrilled to be there.
Sadly, some think that the Trumps' 20-year marriage might be hanging on by a
thread thumb. While the couple was decked out to the nines in their coordinating and no doubt pricey looks, him in a black tuxedo and her in a black evening gown, onlookers couldn't help but notice the awkward and forced PDA going on between them, including the way in which the second-time prez kept a death grip on his wife's thumb. So much for a lovey-dovey handhold. "You can just feel the love," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Full hand hold for the night is $150k, $75k for a thumb."
Both Melania and Donald Trump are adamant their love is the real deal
Perhaps one of the biggest rumors about Melania Trump is that her marriage to Donald Trump is purely contractual. In the confines of her unauthorized 2020 biography "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," journalist and author Mary Jordan claimed that Melania renegotiated her prenuptial agreement in 2017, on the heels of her husband's presidential victory. According to Jordan, Melania even used moving into the White House with Donald's youngest son, Barron, as a chess piece until she could "amend her financial arrangement."
Still, Melania has always been quick to condemn anyone who suggests that she is not in love with Donald. "We have a beautiful relationship," she declared during an interview with "Fox and Friends" in September 2024, adding that she most loved "his being." And it appears her hubby tends to agree. While boasting about Melania and the upcoming release of her very own memoir during an appearance on the "Brian Kilmeade Show," he told the host, "Well, she's a tremendous person, very precise, very accurate. And I do believe she loves her husband." He added, "That's probably the biggest surprise to a lot of people, come to think of it." And if all that's not enough for ya, never forget the time Melania attempted some spicy talk about Donald. That's a moment we'll simply never forget. So there ya have it, folks! Perhaps their marriage really is the stuff fairytales are made of.