We Can't Unhear Melania Trump's Attempt At Spicy Talk About Donald

Given all the things that Melania Trump could probably say about Donald Trump while promoting her memoir, the lack of pajamas thing seems pretty mild (though we still could've survived without knowing). As for how Donald feels about Melania's memoir? Well, he may not have read it yet. "Go out and get her book," he shared during a rally in September (via

Vanity Fair

) "She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about — I don't know, I didn't, so busy. She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it. It's great. And if she says bad things about me, I'll call you all up and I'll say, 'Don't buy it. Get rid of it.'"

Considering that "Melania" has officially been released, and the former president hasn't added his wife to his long list of enemies that he eviscerates on social media, then we can assume that he approves of the extent she involved him in her book. Of course, there's also the fact that he promoted said memoir again on X, formerly known as Twitter, in October. "Very proud of Melania! Her book is out Nationally, and for sale EVERYWHERE," he tweeted. "It is really great! She was a fantastic First Lady, and shares that experience, and much more. She's also a really good writer, as she showed at the Republican National Convention with her letter, that turned out to be a sensational highlight."

Of course, it didn't take long for a user to point out Donald's previous words to highlight the hypocrisy. "This is the book you said you didn't read. Par for the course," they wrote.