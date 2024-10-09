We Can't Unhear Melania Trump's Attempt At Spicy Talk About Donald
Melania Trump just revealed a rather tragic truth about Donald Trump's choice of nightwear and we can't unhear it.
During an interview on "The Five," Melania, who's busy promoting her self-titled memoir, discussed the former president's choice of nightwear. "Does he wear pajamas," asked one host, prompting Melania to reply, "No." However, the former first lady played coy about what Donald actually wears to sleep. Instead of audibly responding, she made a smiley, zip-lipping gesture that spoke volumes and painted a pretty clear picture of what he wears — or doesn't — wear to sleep at night. And it's safe to say we'll never forget it.
"Does he ever sleep?"
Melania: "He doesn't sleep much"
"Does he wear pajamas?"
Melania: "No."
"What does he wear?"
Melania: "🤐" pic.twitter.com/rLrbaEyNpN
— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 9, 2024
With that being said, Melania's intimate fact about Donald skews slightly from Stormy Daniels' encounter with him. Daniels, the adult film star with whom Donald reportedly had an affair in the mid-00s, revealed during his hush money trial that he opted for silk pajamas the night of their rendezvous. "He was wearing silk or satin pajamas that I immediately made fun of him for — 'Does Mr. Hefner know you stole his pajamas?'" she said while under oath during the trial (via ABC News). "I told him to go change and he obliged very politely." Apparently, he's versatile like that.
Has Donald Trump read Melania Trump's new book?
Given all the things that Melania Trump could probably say about Donald Trump while promoting her memoir, the lack of pajamas thing seems pretty mild (though we still could've survived without knowing). As for how Donald feels about Melania's memoir? Well, he may not have read it yet. "Go out and get her book," he shared during a rally in September (via
) "She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about — I don't know, I didn't, so busy. She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it. It's great. And if she says bad things about me, I'll call you all up and I'll say, 'Don't buy it. Get rid of it.'"
Considering that "Melania" has officially been released, and the former president hasn't added his wife to his long list of enemies that he eviscerates on social media, then we can assume that he approves of the extent she involved him in her book. Of course, there's also the fact that he promoted said memoir again on X, formerly known as Twitter, in October. "Very proud of Melania! Her book is out Nationally, and for sale EVERYWHERE," he tweeted. "It is really great! She was a fantastic First Lady, and shares that experience, and much more. She's also a really good writer, as she showed at the Republican National Convention with her letter, that turned out to be a sensational highlight."
Of course, it didn't take long for a user to point out Donald's previous words to highlight the hypocrisy. "This is the book you said you didn't read. Par for the course," they wrote.