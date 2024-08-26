The Tragic Truth About Melania Trump

Melania Trump was just 28 when she met future husband Donald Trump at a party during New York Fashion Week in 1998. 24 years her senior, Trump had a well-earned reputation as a lady's man. He had already been married twice, divorcing wife Ivanka after his affair with Marla Maples, who went on to become his second ex-wife before they married and then divorced. In fact, Trump was on a date with another woman when he asked for Melania's number; she declined, instead asking for his.

Before long, they began dating. "We had a great connection," she recalled in a 2016 interview with GQ. However, they weren't long into their relationship when she decided to break up. "She had some trust issues with him at the beginning," said Matthew Atanian, her former roommate and photographer. "She was telling me that she wouldn't have it, he was back to his old ways. She kept her apartment to have her own space because of this."

However, Atanian revealed they got back together just a few months later. As the magazine pointed out, it's unclear whether she gave him an ultimatum to remain faithful or whether she simply made peace with the fact that he could stray. Whatever the case, Trump clearly clicked the boxes for her. "It's about all that power and protection," an "old friend" from her village in Slovenia told GQ. "I think she needed a strong man, a father figure."