What's Really Going On With Donald Trump's Marriage In 2025?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Questions regarding what's really going on with Donald and Melania Trump's marriage are nothing new. Speculation that the president and first lady remain together out of convenience has plagued the couple since Donald's first term. In fact, some argue that the Trumps' marriage doubles as an ironclad legal strategy more than a romantic partnership. The second Trump administration has given us more insight into how Melania and Donald operate as a couple, suggesting it's not just a sham but also not a traditional union.

In May 2025, Trump biographer Michael Wolff made a bold claim about their marriage status. "They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage ... They are separated," the Trump critic and author of "Fire and Fury" said on "The Daily Beast" podcast. The Trumps minced no words in their response. "He is an imbecile of the highest order and his Trump Derangement Syndrome-addled brain has caused him to lead a miserable existence devoid of reality," White House communications director Steven Cheung told The Independent.

But the truth of the matter remains that Melania has barely acted as first lady at all. Between January and August 2025, she had made fewer than half of the public appearances than the same period during Donald's first term (which was already low compared to previous first ladies). Melania leads a lonely life that is split between New York, Washington, D.C., and Florida. That being said, despite ample evidence that Melania and Donald don't have a conventional marriage, some claim they do have a collaborative partnership.