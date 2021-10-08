Why Did Melania Trump Really Swat Donald Trump's Hand?

Since her departure from the White House in January, former First Lady Melania Trump has become very quiet, covertly alternating her days between Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster, depending on the time of year. In many ways, her retreat from public life is another form of the status quo for a FLOTUS whose reputation during her husband's presidency was largely built on her absence from the public — but in other ways, it's a little off.

Ever since ex-President Trump threw his gauntlet into the madness of the 2015 GOP primary, Melania's aloof nature and silent, seemingly unblinking smiles spurred seemingly endless conjecture — was she happy, or in trouble? The "Free Melania!" meme went forth and prospered. Every gesture was parsed as a possible code. Among the latter was the infamous 2017 hand swat, in which Melania was caught on video lightly slapping away her husband's hand — which, per CNN, many took as a sign of disdain for her husband, and perhaps a symbolic disdain for the policies he stood for.

Of course, in hindsight — and with the aid of tell-alls written about Melania and the inner-workings of the Trump administration — we now know the "Free Melania!" mindset was more of a projection of the public's attitudes towards President Trump and his cohort, rather than an accurate understanding of Melania herself. But the question remains: why did she swat Donald Trump in the first place?