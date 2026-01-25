Awkward Photos Of Kristi Noem & Her Husband Bryon Posing Scream Divorce

Once upon a time, Kristi and Bryon Noem's Instagram pages were full of sweet pics of the two. Since Kristi's appointment as the secretary of Homeland Security, however, there has been a marked change — and while there are still pics of them together, in many of them, there's a clear distance between the previously very cozy spouses.

That Kristi and Bryon still have pictures together may come as a surprise to some. After all, her new gig is far from the only reason she and her hubby have been spending less time together. Despite denying them early on, the affair rumors about Kristi and Cory Lewandowski are sure to have taken a toll on Bryon, and the former first gentleman of South Dakota kept snaps of his wife off his Instagram throughout 2025 (likely in an attempt to keep social media trolls at bay). Kristi, on the other hand, has continued to share family pics here and there — but given that she's been accused of staging family photo ops in the past, we're not sure that's a sign she and Bryon haven't called divorce lawyers (or at least considered doing so). After all, as we said, the pictures she has posted of them together haven't exactly looked tension-free.

Take, for instance, their awkward body language for a family photo at the White House's Christmas party. Kristi and Bryon were standing right next to each other, but Kristi's arm seemed to be tensed up awkwardly, rather than relaxed against him. Of course, one could chalk that up to her wanting to make her arm look slimmer — but it also looked as though she was leaning away from him with the rest of her body, too. What's more, that's far from the only example of the couple looking a tad uncomfortable around each other in pictures.