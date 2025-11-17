Kristi Noem's Daughter Kennedy Has Been Through Some Tragic Things In Life

Between the messy rumors that her mother is having an affair with Corey Lewandowski, nepo-baby accusations, and her own health woes, Kennedy Frick has gone through a lot over the years. And, unfortunately for the former first daughter of South Dakota, a lot of that has played out very publicly.

We'll start with the puppy scandal that shocked the world — and which Kennedy was unfortunately dragged into. Most will recall that in her book "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward," Kristi Noem shared the story of the time she put down their hunting dog, Cricket. Kristi had written that Cricket was "untrainable" and had caused havoc, killing a neighbor's chickens in one instance, but in a twist that disturbed readers, she hadn't tried to re-home the dog, or even had Cricket euthanized. Instead, she took matters into her own hands and shot Cricket in a gravel pit.

As for how Kennedy entered the story, Kristi went on to write that shortly after shooting both Cricket and the family's goat, who had infuriated her with his habit of tackling her and Bryon Noem's kids, the children's school bus arrived. "Kennedy looked around confused, ... 'Hey, where's Cricket?'" Kristi wrote (via The Guardian). A devastating moment for the young girl, no doubt, and made worse by the fact that the story was published for the entire world to read. That particular detail has also led to a ton of social media taunting, with some of her mom's critics using Kennedy's Instagram comment sections to post GIFs of Laura Coates reading the line where Kennedy had asked, "Where's Cricket?" Kennedy did not reply.