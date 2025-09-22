Trump's Messy Comment Hints Kristi Noem's & Cory Lewandowki Affair Gossip Isn't BS

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Affair rumors have plagued Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski for years. Even though they largely remain mum about the tabloid and social media fodder, Noem and Lewandowski don't try very hard to squash the affair rumors. That doesn't mean their alleged romantic relationship hasn't caused issues. In fact, the U.S. secretary of Homeland Security and Donald Trump's former campaign manager have faced career setbacks because of it.

Trump went so far as to consider putting Noem, the former South Dakota governor and popular figure in swing states across the Midwest, on his 2024 ticket. However, he reportedly worried about the married politician's relationship with Lewandowski — and fully believed it was romantic. "Trump advisers had seen Lewandowski ... slap her on the butt," journalist Alex Isenstadt claims in his May 2025 book, "Revenge."

Rumors of their dealings even became a running joke. According to Isenstadt, Trump was aware of what was going on between the rumored lovers. "Trump referred to Noem as Lewandowski's 'girlfriend,' and when the subject came up, he would raise an eyebrow mischievously," he writes. Trump reportedly still wanted to test the possibility of making Noem his running mate, given he really needed those swing states. Ultimately, the backlash she received for admitting to killing her dog in her 2024 book, "No Going Back," put a definitive end to it. While Trump didn't think Noem's puppy scandal was a big deal, he knew it wasn't a good look. She still managed to snag the DHS job — and to bring Lewandoswki along with her — but her rumored romance has had consequences.