Trump's Messy Comment Hints Kristi Noem's & Cory Lewandowki Affair Gossip Isn't BS
Affair rumors have plagued Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski for years. Even though they largely remain mum about the tabloid and social media fodder, Noem and Lewandowski don't try very hard to squash the affair rumors. That doesn't mean their alleged romantic relationship hasn't caused issues. In fact, the U.S. secretary of Homeland Security and Donald Trump's former campaign manager have faced career setbacks because of it.
Trump went so far as to consider putting Noem, the former South Dakota governor and popular figure in swing states across the Midwest, on his 2024 ticket. However, he reportedly worried about the married politician's relationship with Lewandowski — and fully believed it was romantic. "Trump advisers had seen Lewandowski ... slap her on the butt," journalist Alex Isenstadt claims in his May 2025 book, "Revenge."
Rumors of their dealings even became a running joke. According to Isenstadt, Trump was aware of what was going on between the rumored lovers. "Trump referred to Noem as Lewandowski's 'girlfriend,' and when the subject came up, he would raise an eyebrow mischievously," he writes. Trump reportedly still wanted to test the possibility of making Noem his running mate, given he really needed those swing states. Ultimately, the backlash she received for admitting to killing her dog in her 2024 book, "No Going Back," put a definitive end to it. While Trump didn't think Noem's puppy scandal was a big deal, he knew it wasn't a good look. She still managed to snag the DHS job — and to bring Lewandoswki along with her — but her rumored romance has had consequences.
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have both denied the affair rumors
What Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have said about their rumored affair contrasts with how they reportedly act. When speculation rose in 2021, the then-governor swiftly denied it. "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie," she wrote on X. "These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help." Her response came after conservative website American Greatness argued her reported relationship to Lewandowski was seen as a liability within the movement, deeming the affair "an open secret."
That was the only time Noem addressed the rumors. Lewandowski had to issue a response when his role in the Department of Homeland Security was still unofficial and highly questioned. "[The DHS] doesn't waste time with salacious, baseless gossip," a spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal in April 2025, when the outlet reported that Lewandowski had been acting as Noem's de facto chief of staff. Two months later, the DHS announced Lewandowski had been appointed Noem's chief adviser.
Lewandowski was also accused of playing a part in convincing Trump to give the DHS job to Noem, which he also denied. "The president makes his own decisions," he said. But to many, their actions speak louder than their words. Social media users have branded Noem and Lewandowski's behavior "humiliating," given that they both have families. "Do they not realize how their behavior will have life lasting affects [sic] on their children?" one Daily Mail reader commented under an article.