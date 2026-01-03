The Sneaky Clue Kristi & Bryon Noem Haven't Called The Divorce Lawyers (Yet)

The weird things about Kristi Noem's marriage to Bryon Noem have set the rumor mill ablaze. Chief among the glaring signs that the Noems are headed for divorce is Kristi's rumored affair with Corey Lewandowski. However, a December 2025 Instagram post shared by Bryon and the secretary of Homeland Security's daughter, Kennedy Frick, provides strong evidence that Kristi and Bryon haven't taken any concrete steps to end their marriage — at least not yet.

The first picture in the carousel showed Kennedy sitting next to Bryon while her baby daughter handed a cracker to her grandfather. In addition to this sweet gesture, the photo captured Bryon's left hand from up close, showing that he still had his wedding ring on. Kristi, for her part, also still appears to wear her wedding ring. Other signs paint a more complicated picture of the state of their relationship, though. Kristi and Bryon's living situation has gotten many to wonder if their marriage is just for show at this point.

Since being sworn in, Kristi has lived in Washington, D.C., while Bryon has opted to stay in South Dakota. But that's not the end of it. It turns out that Lewandowski, who is also her chief adviser, lives across from her in the Navy Yard neighborhood. And he is rumored to spend quite a bit of time in her building. "I've seen them together here both in the elevator and in common areas," a source told the Daily Mail in April 2025. The rumors are pretty widespread, but the Noems seem to be keeping up appearances for now.