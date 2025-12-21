Pete Hegseth And His Wife Look Even More Dusty Posing Than Mike & Kelly Johnson

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is the third time really the charm? Maybe not. Photos of Pete Hegseth posing with his third wife, Jennifer Rauchet, paint a very different picture. Perhaps the right word is weathered? Dusty, even? Given the circumstances surrounding their marriage, that might not be too far off base. (Cue all the messy rumors circling about Hegseth's marriage.) Unfortunately, Hegseth and Rauchet are giving even the ever-awkward and seemingly incompatible Mike and Kelly Johnson a run for their money in the dusty department — and that's no easy feat!

Hegseth and Rauchet's union is not without controversy. They first met while working at Fox News together. According to reporter Brian Stelter in his book "Network of Lies: The Epic Saga of Fox News, Donald Trump, and the Battle for American Democracy" (via the Daily Beast), Rauchet became pregnant with Hegseth's child in 2016 while he was still married to his second wife, quickly solidifying his place atop the list of Fox News stars with the most scandalous love lives. Welcome to the shady side of Hegseth.

Meanwhile, Rauchet was also married at the time. The star-crossed lovers eventually tied the knot in 2019, each bringing three children from their past marriages into the mix, along with their shared daughter. This rounded their blended brood out to a whopping seven kids! (For those keeping score, that's two more than the Johnsons have.) Alas, after then-President-elect Donald Trump nominated Hegseth to be his new Secretary of Defense in November 2024, the couple was thrust into the unforgiving glare of the spotlight when several scandals surfaced that rocked Hegseth's reputation. We're talking sexual assault allegations, alcoholism accusations, and even past claims by his own mother that he was abusive to women. So, yeah, maybe the couple really is tired, stressed, and — yes — dusty.