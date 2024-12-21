The Shady Side Of Former Fox News Host Pete Hegseth

Many old coworkers of Pete Hegseth have come forward with concerns about his alcohol consumption. Hegseth responded by promising he would remain sober, should he be granted the position of defense secretary. A timeline of complaints lodged at Hegseth from previous coworkers suggests a struggle to do so in the past.

According to The New Yorker, there were multiple intoxicated incidents at Concerned Veterans for America during Hegseth's tenure, including one where he tried to rush the stage at a strip club. This habit extended into Hegseth's employment at Fox News as well. According to NBC News, a former employee said, "We'd have to call [Hegseth] to make sure he didn't oversleep because we knew he'd be out partying the night before." Plus, there was the time Hegseth reportedly got so drunk at a wedding for a Fox News host he couldn't stand up straight, per The New York Times. Sources who spoke to The Washington Post also mentioned a St. Patrick's Day "Fox & Friends Weekend" episode where Hegseth polished off an entire pack of beer at 10 a.m. — one of many scandals surrounding Fox News.

For his part, Hegseth sat down for an interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show" to state, "I never had a drinking problem." However, the message got muddled when later in the interview he seemingly blamed his drinking habits on trauma from serving in the military, claiming that to deal with the pain, "Sometimes it's with a bottle." He also credited his current wife Jennifer Rauchet and his faith for setting him on a better path. However, his sobriety might have come too late, as his drinking habits may have contributed to some of the more salacious accusations against him.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).