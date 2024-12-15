Scandals That Rocked Fox News Host Pete Hegseth's Reputation

The following article includes references to substance use and allegations of sexual assault.

Former National Guard officer, author, and Fox News host Pete Hegseth emerged from relative obscurity on November 12, when President-elect Donald J. Trump officially tapped him as his pick for defense secretary. "Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First," Trump said in a statement about the nomination (via The New York Times). "With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice — our military will be great again, and America will never back down."

While no one can deny that Hegseth's career has undergone quite the transformation, following Trump's announcement, many were still shocked, outraged, and plain old confused by Trump's appointment of Hegseth, citing what they perceive as Hegseth's lack of experience for such a high-ranking position. "The job of Secretary of Defense should not be an entry-level position, and I question President-elect Trump's choice of a television news host to take on this immensely important role," Congressman Adam Smith penned in a statement.

However, it started looking less and less likely that Hegseth would pass his Senate confirmation and be appointed after all. As it turns out, it appears Hegseth has a rather sordid past. When all of those scandals reared their ugly heads, they threatened to upend his reputation and his bid for Defense Secretary once and for all.