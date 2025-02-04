Fox News Stars With The Most Scandalous Love Lives

In 2016, former "America's Newsroom" host Ed Henry was caught with his pants down while married to his then-wife, Shirley Hung. As reported by In Touch, the Fox News personality was revealed to have been in a sexual relationship with a Las Vegas woman named Natalia Lima for almost a year. "Whenever he was in town, we would pretty much just have sex. He has a really high sex drive," she divulged. According to the Daily Mail, Lima was paid $2,000 to dance for Henry. A fellow stripper who worked at the Sapphire club with Lima told the publication, "She was in there talking to one of her friends, she was telling her how she had this guy who was in politics, something connected to the White House, and said she was having an affair with him." The dancer added that Lima didn't know Henry was married and that when she found out, she threatened to out him.

Things got worse for Henry in 2020 when he was named in a lawsuit for allegedly raping and harassing former Fox employee Jennifer Eckhart and journalist Cathy Areu, respectively, per CNN. Henry's lawyer claimed the relationships were consensual and stated, "The Me Too movement has helped to bring to light a number of injustices in our society, and everyone that has suffered deserves to be heard. This is not one of those cases." Henry had been fired by Fox prior to the lawsuit over other sexual misconduct allegations. Areu's lawsuit was dismissed in 2021, and as of January 2025, Eckhart's case was still ongoing.

Henry later worked as a host for Real America's Voice, where a female staffer accused him of sending her lewd messages, per a 2024 Mediaite report. She also claimed Henry cheated on his wife with his ex-co-host, Karyn Turk, which Turk denied.