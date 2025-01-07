Fox Sports Anchors Who Found Themselves In Messy Scandals

It looks like Skip Bayless' reputation may soon be disputed, given the bombshell news that has emerged from a scandal involving a former hairstylist at Fox Sports. According to People, Noushin Faraji, the former hairstylist, accused Bayless of offering her 1.5 million dollars to have sex with him, as well as him making other "inappropriate comments" to her. Front Office Sports reported that the lawsuit was filed as a 42-page document in Los Angeles that detailed Faraji's time working for Bayless's show, "Undisputed."

People reported that it began with Bayless asking Faraji to give him a haircut once a week, and it was during that time that he would talk to her about her life, but after a while, the document claimed that "soon after the weekly haircuts started, Mr. Bayless began finding excuses to touch Ms. Faraji."He allegedly gave "lingering hugs and kisses on the cheek while putting his body against hers and pressing against her breasts," and made bold advances despite Faraji telling him that she was not interested in him.

The document also says that after Faraji refused to have sex with Bayless, he texted to tell her he would no longer require her haircuts and perhaps even more bizarrely — though in character for the overly-competitive Bayless — he claimed that Faraji had had sex with his former co-host Shannon Sharpe. Faraji also claimed in the documents that she took her reports to human resources multiple times but was not taken seriously due to her ethnicity. Bayless has so far yet to comment on the incident, but Fox Sports did return a comment to People stating, "We take these allegations seriously and have no further comment at this time given this pending litigation."