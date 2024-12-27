News Anchors Who Suffered Tragic Losses In 2024
One downside of being a broadcast journalist is that the job requires reporting on terrible tragedies. But in 2024, several news hosts found themselves making the news for the devastating losses they suffered.
George Stephanopoulos faced enormous heartbreak in June of when he lost his father, Reverend Robert George Stephanopoulos. Known as a spiritual leader and a beloved family figure, Reverend Stephanopoulos was celebrated by friends, family, and the community for his contributions as Dean Emeritus of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity. George's wife, Ali Wentworth, shared a particularly emotional tribute on Instagram, writing, "He was everyone's counsel ... He will be missed by so many. Sagapo Father Bob." Wentworth's post included photos from her and George's wedding day in 2001, where Reverend Stephanopoulos officiated.
Support also poured in from George's colleagues, including love and condolences from his fellow "Good Morning America" personality Robin Roberts. Reflecting on her husband's loss, who was in Europe at the time of his father's passing, Wentworth said Reverend Stephanopoulos "married or baptized almost every Greek on the eastern seaboard. He was held in the highest regard." No doubt his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him, especially his news anchor son.
CNN's Alisyn Camerota was widowed in July
Alisyn Camerota experienced immense grief following the death of her husband, Tim Lewis, in July. Lewis succumbed to stage four pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed with the disease two years prior. Camerota, who would announce her exit from CNN a few months later, shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post. "I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility, and bravery than Tim," she wrote. There's no question his passing will leave an indelible mark on their family.
Lewis, 58, was deeply committed to community service and family values. He and Camerota shared three children, twin daughters Ale and Cessa, and a son, Nate. Later in the post, Camerota expressed her gratitude for the time they had together, noting the profound love and partnership they shared. "He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps," she wrote. The Camerota family has established a fund in Lewis' memory called the Tim Lewis Foundation to Fight Cancer to support families facing similar struggles.
Today's Jill Martin divorced her husband in September
In September, Jill Martin of "Today" announced her divorce from her husband Erik Brooks after two years of marriage. As if that wasn't hard enough, the news came amidst Martin's ongoing breast cancer treatment, which began in 2023. Speaking to People, a source close to the couple claimed Martin was keeping herself busy by remaining "focused on getting healthy and making a difference." According to the same source, this included launching a new breast cancer awareness initiative as well as starting a new business.
Prior to the divorce announcement, Martin candidly documented her cancer journey — sharing both her struggles and determination to fight. In an essay shared on the "Today" website, she wrote, "I am choosing to get up. I am choosing to fight. And I am choosing to use my strength and platform to do my best to crush cancer." Despite this new heartbreak, Martin continues to be open about life's silver linings and has embraced this phase as a new chapter in her life. Her openness is certainly an inspiration to those facing similar challenges.
KCEN's Lindsay Liepman grieved her fellow newscaster's death in October
In October, KCEN anchor Lindsay Liepman announced the sudden passing of her co-anchor and friend, Kris Radcliffe. Radcliffe, 51, was a beloved figure at the station, having worked there for over two decades. Fighting back tears on the evening's broadcast, Lindsay said, "He was simply the best. Funny, genuine, and smart, I looked forward to working with Kris every single night." It's a tough watch, but a reminder of the sheer impact Radcliffe must have had on Liepman and the KCEN family.
Needless to say, Radcliffe's unexpected death left a void not only in Liepman but also the entire KCEN newsroom. He is survived by his wife, Eden, their two daughters, and two grandchildren. Reflecting on their last broadcast together, Liepman shared, "If I had known yesterday was going to be our last newscast together, I would have ... just laughed a little longer at all his jokes." Liepman continued to honor her dearly departed co-anchor by airing a highlight reel of Radcliffe's career, celebrating his dedication to journalism and his community over the years.
Dan Rather lost his wife of 67 years in November
Legendary news anchor Dan Rather endured the loss of his wife in November. Jean Rather passed away at age 89 after a long-standing cancer diagnosis. "She had been on hospice care for some time, but the news still comes as a shock for those of us who knew and loved her," the family wrote on Facebook. Known as a loving mother, a loyal partner, and an accomplished artist, Jean Rather's contributions in life extended far beyond her marriage to her famous husband.
Jean's family also shared a moving obituary, describing her as "a steadfast advisor and rock of true Texas grit during every storm." She spent many years on the boards of several non-profits such as the Harry Ransom Center, UT Press, and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. The couple's 67-year marriage as well as Jean's artistic pursuits and community service have left an enduring legacy that won't soon be forgotten by the Rather family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by the Rather children, Danjack and Robin, as well as their respective families.
KOLD-TV's Carsyn Currier mourned her friend and co-anchor in December
December brought heartbreak to KOLD-TV's newsroom with the sudden death of Ana Orsini, co-anchor and close friend of Carsyn Currier. Orsini passed away from a sudden brain aneurysm, the tragedy of which came as a tremendous shock to both colleagues and viewers alike. Struggling to hold back tears during the broadcast, Currier's co-anchor Tyler Butler cut in to say, "What you saw with her on air, the funny, crazy person she was, she was just like that off-camera and more so."
After Currier and Butler's tearful delivery of the sad news, the team at KOLD-TV celebrated Orsini's humor and energy by sharing a tribute reel of her most vibrant on-air moments. Currier and her colleagues wore pink in Orsini's honor, a gesture that wordlessly underscored the deep bond they shared. "She was a smiling face most especially for all her newest and youngest coworkers," the station shared, "and she is known in all the newsrooms where she worked for taking them under her wing and being a strong mentor for both work and life."