News Anchors Who Suffered Tragic Losses In 2024

One downside of being a broadcast journalist is that the job requires reporting on terrible tragedies. But in 2024, several news hosts found themselves making the news for the devastating losses they suffered.

George Stephanopoulos faced enormous heartbreak in June of when he lost his father, Reverend Robert George Stephanopoulos. Known as a spiritual leader and a beloved family figure, Reverend Stephanopoulos was celebrated by friends, family, and the community for his contributions as Dean Emeritus of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity. George's wife, Ali Wentworth, shared a particularly emotional tribute on Instagram, writing, "He was everyone's counsel ... He will be missed by so many. Sagapo Father Bob." Wentworth's post included photos from her and George's wedding day in 2001, where Reverend Stephanopoulos officiated.

Support also poured in from George's colleagues, including love and condolences from his fellow "Good Morning America" personality Robin Roberts. Reflecting on her husband's loss, who was in Europe at the time of his father's passing, Wentworth said Reverend Stephanopoulos "married or baptized almost every Greek on the eastern seaboard. He was held in the highest regard." No doubt his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him, especially his news anchor son.