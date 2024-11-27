Dan Rather Suffers Tragic Loss Of His Wife, Jean, After 67 Years Of Marriage

Jean Rather, the beloved wife of legendary CBS reporter Dan Rather for 67 years, has died at age 89. Friends of the Rather broke the news on Facebook, sharing that Jean passed peacefully on the morning of November 26, 2024, at their Austin, Texas, home, surrounded by her loved ones and her treasured artwork. "She had been on hospice care for some time, but the news still comes as a shock for those of us who knew and loved her," the statement read. "Please keep the Rathers in your thoughts. Jean lived a full life as an incredible wife, mother, friend, and artist — and a true Texan."

Although Jean often stayed out of the media spotlight, she was an accomplished artist in her own right. Trained at American University and Marymount Manhattan College, her work was showcased in galleries across the United States. "Through careful study of master artists' paintings and sculpture in museums in England, France, Italy, Russia, Israel, Greece, Turkey, and Southeast Asia, Jean created a unique contemporary philosophy and style," her obituary read. And she wasn't just painting in her spare time — she was a Painter Member and Vice Chair of the New York City Art Commission for nearly a decade.

For those who followed Dan's career, Jean was a familiar presence, often spotted at events as his steadfast plus-one. But behind the scenes, she was his number one cheerleader — the person he credits for the success of his illustrious journalism career.