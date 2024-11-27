Dan Rather Suffers Tragic Loss Of His Wife, Jean, After 67 Years Of Marriage
Jean Rather, the beloved wife of legendary CBS reporter Dan Rather for 67 years, has died at age 89. Friends of the Rather broke the news on Facebook, sharing that Jean passed peacefully on the morning of November 26, 2024, at their Austin, Texas, home, surrounded by her loved ones and her treasured artwork. "She had been on hospice care for some time, but the news still comes as a shock for those of us who knew and loved her," the statement read. "Please keep the Rathers in your thoughts. Jean lived a full life as an incredible wife, mother, friend, and artist — and a true Texan."
Although Jean often stayed out of the media spotlight, she was an accomplished artist in her own right. Trained at American University and Marymount Manhattan College, her work was showcased in galleries across the United States. "Through careful study of master artists' paintings and sculpture in museums in England, France, Italy, Russia, Israel, Greece, Turkey, and Southeast Asia, Jean created a unique contemporary philosophy and style," her obituary read. And she wasn't just painting in her spare time — she was a Painter Member and Vice Chair of the New York City Art Commission for nearly a decade.
For those who followed Dan's career, Jean was a familiar presence, often spotted at events as his steadfast plus-one. But behind the scenes, she was his number one cheerleader — the person he credits for the success of his illustrious journalism career.
Dan credits Jean for helping him soar in his career as a journalist
Dan Rather may have had a dramatic exit from CBS, but his decades-spanning career as a broadcast journalist owes its success to the real MVP: his wife, Jean Rather. According to Dan, Jean was his unwavering anchor through the whirlwind of his career, especially during his early days with CBS News. "The first year I was with CBS News, I was home 41 days out of the year. Forty-one days out of the year. Very hard to hold a marriage and a family together then," he told People in June 2023. It's no wonder Dan made sure to carry a picture of her with him at all times.
Dan also said that Jean was pretty much the glue that kept their whole family and his entire intact. "Jeannie Grace Goebel [who] was absolutely committed: 'Whatever it takes, we're going to make it work,'" he added. "And maybe the saving grace was ... [that] when I was home, I tried to hit the off switch," he added. "I tried to make every hour count with my children, Robin, my eldest, and Dan, my youngest. They grew up with it. And again, all credit to Jean to whom I've been married for 66 years now."
Jean is survived by Dan, their children, Danjack and Robin, as well as their grandchildren, Martin and Andy. In a fitting tribute, the family has asked for donations to the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders in Austin instead of flowers.