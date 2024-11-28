The Tragedy Of CNN's Alisyn Camerota Is So Sad

Alisyn Camerota certainly brings a smile to her fans' faces, but that's not to say her life has always been easy. Quite the contrary, the CNN anchor has dealt with a number of heartbreaks over the years. However, she's also made a point of using her experiences to help others feel less alone.

First up is Camerota's mental health. The CNN anchor summed up her experience with anxiety and depression best in a 2021 interview with Forbes. "I know I can present as somebody who has had an easy life or who doesn't struggle with these things. But it's just not true," she said. Going into more detail, Camerota shared that she'd dealt with mental health issues for years, especially as a teenager and young adult. She also pointed out that because of the silence surrounding mental health struggles at the time, she often felt incredibly isolated — even though she's since realized that many people go through the same thing. As such, she explained, "The more we talk about mental health, the more we normalize it and help remove the stigma. The fact that people feel like they're the only ones who have certain feelings, that they're alone, is a problem."

Given Camerota's desire to speak more openly about mental health, it only makes sense that she was part of HBO's "I Know This Much is True: The Truth Within the Story" interview. Speaking of her part in the interview in a Facebook post, Camerota doubled down on her belief that speaking about it was the only way to move forward. "Talking openly about this is the best way to lift the stigma and isolation that come with mental illness. Know you're not alone," she wrote, adding that she could relate because of her own past struggles. Talk about using personal experiences for good!

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.