Alisyn Camerota's Return To CNN After Husband's Tragic Death Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Alisyn Camerota's supporters and peers are showing her major support as she returns to work at CNN after her husband's tragic death. Camerota revealed in September 2024 that her husband Tim Lewis died from pancreatic cancer — like Alex Trebek — in July. "My beloved and extraordinary husband Tim passed away on July 27th, two years after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer," she posted to Instagram. "I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery ..." She added. "I plan to write more in the coming days and to be back at work in the next few weeks. Thank you all for your love and letters, trays of lasagna, and the many, many gestures of kindness."

Camerota, who's been with CNN for 10 years of her 30-year career, returned to work in October. In an Instagram video showcasing her commute, she documented her first day back in the studio. "If it's this dark out, and I'm in a suit, that can only mean one thing," she said during the video. "And that is, yes, I'm going back to work today."

In her caption, she expressed her hope that returning to her post was "like riding a bike," after her months-long sabbatical. She also joked that she hoped her co-anchor, Boris Sanchez knew what he was in for, proving that, despite her husband's unfortunate death, she hasn't lost her zest for life. In return, Camerota was met with loud, enthusiastic support from her community.