Was Alisyn Camerota Fired From CNN? Speculation Is Off The Charts After Her Final Send-Off

Alisyn Camerota fans are reeling after the longtime CNN anchor's shock final sign-off. One question on everyone's lips? Whether Camerota left of her own accord, or if she was fired as part of a major CNN shakeup.

Camerota first announced that she'd be leaving CNN in an Instagram post. "Big news, everyone! — today is my last day on CNN. Tune in at 4:50p (et) for my sign off," she wrote. Sure enough, at the end of "CNN Newsroom," she signed off for the very last time, giving her now-former colleagues major shout-outs as she did so. With that in mind, it certainly didn't seem as though there was any tension. However, fellow former CNN anchor Greta Van Susteren took to X (formerly Twitter) to hint that she may have been asked to leave. "I'm happy CNN let her say goodbye — CNN did not let me say goodbye nor did MSNBC nor Fox ... I've no idea why they were so angry w/me," she wrote. Sure enough, when Van Susteren exited past networks like MSNBC, a personal social media post was all she was allowed.

Van Susteren isn't alone in wondering whether Camerota left because she was asked to. Au contraire, some have pointed out that she may have been laid off. After all, Camerota's fellow Fox-turned-CNN reporter Chris Wallace announced he was leaving CNN a month before her exit — and that came amid speculation that low ratings during the 2024 election had prompted major shake-ups at the network. It also bears mentioning that even though most Camerota fans said via Instagram that they were sad to see her go, some also pointed out that they'd stopped watching the network to protect their mental health. Perhaps her exit was ratings-related, then. However, there is also another possibility.