The Dramatic Transformation Of Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe grew up in Glennville, Georgia, and it's fair to say that he wasn't born with a proverbial silver spoon in his mouth. "We were so poor, a robber once broke into our house and we ended up robbing the robber," he has joked, as reported by The Denver Post. Beyond a lack of money, his childhood was difficult in other ways, including his parents' divorce, and then losing his father to lung cancer when he was just 8 years old.

Despite those obvious setbacks, young Sharpe was a star athlete from an early age. Back then, he emulated his older brother, Sterling Sharpe, who spent seven seasons as a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, playing for the team from 1988 until 1995. In high school, Shannon became an all-state athlete in three different sports – football, basketball, and track and field — but it was football that really got him noticed — not surprising, considering he excelled as running back, quarterback, and linebacker.

His talent at football took him to Savannah State University, where he played for the Savannah State Tigers. During those years, his tenure as a college athlete was nothing less than spectacular. In addition to being chosen for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team for three years, he was also named SIAC Player of the Year in 1987. His stats were no less impressive, including 192 receptions (totaling over 3,700 yards) and 40 touchdowns. There was little doubt that his next stop would be the NFL.