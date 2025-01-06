Who Is Fox Sports Anchor Joy Taylor? What We Know About The Embattled Broadcaster

Fox Sports host Joy Taylor has carved out an enviable career in sports media, but its trajectory could be changed by a lawsuit full of salacious allegations about her personal life. According to the Daily Mail, former Fox hairstylist Noushin Faraj filed a sexual battery lawsuit against host Skip Bayless and executive Charlie Dixon detailing years of alleged inappropriate behavior, including Bayless' proposition for her to sleep with him in exchange for $1.5 million. Taylor was named in the suit because Faraj claims that she failed to support her after being alerted to Bayless' alleged misconduct. According to the filing, Taylor's response was to "get over it."

Faraj also claimed that Taylor's career wasn't shaped by merit. According to Faraj, Taylor, who was married, leveraged her romantic attachments to Dixon and her current co-host, Emmanuel Acho, to gain preferential treatment. This included Dixon pushing Bayless to give her a role on his show, despite his reluctance. Faraj also alleged that Taylor planned to retaliate by launching untrue sexual harassment claims at Dixon if she didn't get what she wanted professionally. "She explained that she was also now powerful, and once Mr. Dixon was no longer useful to her, she would follow through on her plan to tell the company that he forced himself on her," claimed Faraj.

So far, Taylor has yet to deny or confirm Faraj's claims, but social media is already having a field day. Among the sea of crude commentary about Taylor's alleged love life are people honing in on the seriousness of Faraj's allegation concerning Taylor and her career. "Joy Taylor just set women in sports commentary back 20 years man," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Way too many talented women out here with great insights but we all know that 'sleeping to the top' narrative will be even crazier now."

However, this lawsuit isn't all there is to Taylor.